Micro-LED Display Market Set for Transformation: In-Depth Analysis for the Decade Ahead in New Research Publication

The global display industry is on the cusp of a significant transformation as Micro-LED technology promises to revolutionize the market landscape from consumer electronics to automotive applications. This new research publication offers an unparalleled in-depth analysis of the Micro-LED display market between the years 2024 and 2034. This report evaluates emergent trends, technologies, and forecasts pivotal for industry stakeholders and market enthusiasts.

The comprehensive report commences with a technology introduction to Micro-LED displays, highlighting the technical nuances that set Micro-LED apart from other display technologies. The document details the manufacturing processes for MicroLED displays, including sophisticated techniques from chip fabrication and epitaxial growth to wafer production. A significant emphasis is placed on the ongoing advancements in assembly, hybrid integration, and mass transfer methodologies that are crucial for Micro-LED development.

Exploring Boundaries of Display Performance

Analytical coverage on the performance metrics of Micro-LED displays, evaluating their capabilities in contrast to established LCD and OLED technologies.

In-depth assessment of the technological hurdles, including defect management, repair, and optimization, vital for Micro-LED technology to reach its full potential.

A look into the future of display technologies with research into emerging innovations such as flexible, transparent, and 3D displays.

Foreseeing Industry Application Trends

The analysis encompasses adoption roadmaps that delineate market opportunities across various applications including automotive displays, digital signage, AR/VR devices, and beyond. The report presents a thorough discussion on the supply chain ecosystems for MicroLED displays, scrutinizing over 80 MicroLED developers that are spearheading the progression in this sector.

Comprehensive Market Forecasts

This publication not only offers qualitative insights but also provides quantitative 10-year market forecasts, assessing the potential for MicroLED display shipments and revenues. A thorough analysis of market drivers, current trends, and technology challenges are presented to comprehensively inform the reader. Additionally, regional market dynamics are dissected, offering a segmented view of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

The anticipated transformation of the display market, heralded by the advent of Micro-LED technology, is poised to unlock new levels of innovation and application. With the inclusion of revered industry names and emerging entities alike, this report promises to be an indispensable asset for those seeking to navigate the dynamic contours of the Micro-LED display market over the upcoming decade.

With a broad range of applications and an in-depth look into the technology and economics of Micro-LED displays, this report is designed to inform and inspire a diverse audience, from industry participants and investors to electronics OEMs and tech companies. Its detailed, strategic analysis is integral for anyone looking to gain a comprehensive understanding of this nascent yet rapidly evolving market.

The latest research publication on the Micro-LED display market is now available for review, offering an authoritative guide to the future of advanced display technologies and market prospects through 2034.

Report contents include:

Technology Introductions to MicroLED Displays

Comparative Analysis of Mini-LED vs Micro-LED

Manufacturing Processes for MicroLED Displays

Chip Fabrication, Epitaxial Growth, Wafer Production

Assembly, Hybrid Integration, Mass Transfer Techniques

Defect Management, Repair and Optimization

Colour Conversion Technologies for MicroLED

Analysis of MicroLED Performance Metrics

Assessment of Benefits and Drawbacks vs LCD and OLED

Emerging Innovations: Flexible, Transparent, 3D Displays

Adoption Roadmaps and Market Opportunities by Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive Displays, Signage AR/VR Devices, Transparent Displays, Lighting, Medical

Supply Chain Ecosystems for MicroLED Displays

Company Profiles of 80 MicroLED Developers. Companies profiled include AUO, eLux, Innolux, Jade Bird Display, LG Display, Mikro Mesa, Mojo Vision, PlayNitride, Porotech, Raysolve Technology, Q-Pixel, Samsung Electronics, Sitan Semiconductor International Co. Ltd., Tianma, and Sony

10-Year Market Forecasts for MicroLED Display Shipments and Revenues

Analysis of Market Drivers, Trends, and Technology Challenges

Regional Markets: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, RoW



Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Aims and Objectives



2 Executive Summary

2.1 The MiniLED Market

2.2 The MicroLED Market

2.3 The Global Display Market

2.3.1 Display Technologies Assessment

2.4 Motivation for Use of MicroLEDs

2.5 MicroLEDs Applications

2.6 Market and Technology Challenges

2.7 Industry Developments 2020-2021

2.8 CES 2021

2.9 Market Activity in China

2.10 Global Shipment Forecasts for MicroLEDs to 2027

2.10.1 Units



3 Technology and Manufacturing Analysis

3.1 MiniLED (MLED) Vs MicroLED (LED)

3.2 Development

3.2.1 Sony

3.3 Types

3.4 Comparison to LCD and OLED

3.5 MicroLED Displays

3.6 Advantages

3.6.1 Transparency

3.6.2 Borderless

3.6.3 Flexibility

3.7 Costs

3.8 Manufacturing

3.8.1 Epitaxy and Chip Processing

3.8.1.1 Uniformity

3.8.2 Assembly Technologies

3.8.2.1 Monolithic Fabrication of Microdisplays

3.8.2.2 Mass Transfer

3.8.2.3 Mass Transfer Processes

3.8.2.3.1 Elastomer Stamp Transfer

3.8.2.3.2 Roll-To-Roll or Roll-To-Panel Imprinting

3.8.2.3.3 Laser-Induced Forward Transfer (LIFT)

3.8.2.3.4 Electrostatic Transfer

3.8.2.3.5 Micro Vacuum-Based Transfer

3.8.2.3.6 Adhesive Stamp

3.8.2.3.7 Fluidically Self-Assembled Transfer

3.8.3 Full Colour Conversion

3.8.3.1 Phosphor Colour Conversion Leds

3.8.3.2 Quantum Dots Colour Conversion



4 MicroLED TVs

4.1 The Market in 2021

4.1.1 Comparison of MicroLED to Other LED TV Technologies

4.1.2 Samsung

4.1.2.1 Wall Display and MicroLED TV

4.1.3 LG

4.1.3.1 MAGNIT MicroLED TV

4.2 Unit Shipments 2020-2027



5 Smartwatches and Wearables

5.1 Products and Prototypes

5.2 Unit Shipments 2020-2027



6 Smartphones



7 Flexible and Foldable MicroLED Displays

7.1 Foldable MicroLED Displays

7.2 Product Developers



8 Biotechnology and Medical Displays

8.1 Applications

8.2 Product Developers



9 Automotive

9.1 Applications

9.1.1 Head-Up Display (HUD)

9.1.2 Headlamps

9.2 Product Developers



10 Virtual (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

10.1 Smart Glasses and Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)

10.2 Product Developers



11 Transparent Displays

11.1 Applications

11.2 Product Developers



12 Supply Chain



13 Company Profiles

Apple

AU Optonics (AUO)

BOE

C Seed

eLux

Focally

GE

Innolux

Jade Bird Display

JDB

KONKA

Lextar

LG

LSAB009

Mikro Mesa

Mojo Vision

Nationstar

Panasonic

PixeLED Matrix

PlayNitride

Porotech

Q-Pixel

Raysolve Technology

Samsung Electronics

San'an

Sharp

Sitan Semiconductor International Co. Ltd.

Sony

TCL CSOT

Tianma

Toray

VueReal

Vuzix

XCeleprint

