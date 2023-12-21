The Bike and Scootersharing Telematics Market Report, 3rd Edition - Shared Micromobility Fleet to Reach 38.2 Million Vehicles in 2027

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bike and Scootersharing Telematics Market - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates that the number of deployed vehicles in bikesharing schemes will grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent from 23.7 million at the end of 2022 to 35.2 million by 2027. The number of scooters available from scootersharing services will at the same time grow at a CAGR of 13.4 percent from 1.6 million at the end of 2022 to 3.0 million vehicles in 2027.

The report explains all segments including station-based and free floating bikesharing and scootersharing concepts. Get up to date with the latest information about micromobility organisations, vendors, products and markets.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on bikesharing and scootersharing fleets worldwide.

Comprehensive overview of the connected bikesharing and scootersharing value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Detailed profiles of 27 technology vendors and their propositions.

Case studies of 50 shared micromobility initiatives.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2027

The shared micromobility fleet to reach 38.2 million vehicles in 2027

Passenger cars and light trucks are the main modes of transportation in most industrialised countries. The vast majority of car trips in metropolitan areas are drive-alone trips with only one person in the car and vehicles are used for only about one hour per day on average. Bikesharing and scootersharing are shared micromobility services that have become available for people that want to complement other modes of transportation. Examples of other mobility services include traditional carsharing, carpooling, ridesharing, taxi and ridesourcing services. Many of these mobility services aim to decrease the cost of transportation, create convenience through fewer ownership responsibilities, as well as reduce congestion and environmental impact.

Micromobility includes shared mobility services in urban areas that offer short-term rentals of light vehicles such as bikes, scooters or other similar vehicles to paying members or communities. The services aim to reduce urban congestion as well as car usage and car ownership to improve the inner-city landscape and reduce air pollution. Usage is typically billed by the minute/hour with rates that include parking, fuel or charging and maintenance. The services are generally used for short trips between 0-10 kilometres. Bikesharing is a kind of decentralised bicycle rental service, usually focusing on short term rentals that supplements other modes of transport including walking and public transport. Scootersharing services offer motorised scooters. The vehicles are usually sit-down electric scooters or stand-up electric scooters. Today, most operators use two operational models - free floating and station-based. The station-based operational model enables members to pick up and return the vehicle at any designated station in a city. The free floating operational model is rapidly gaining users and rides. Free floating services mean that vehicles can be picked up and dropped off anywhere within a designated area.

New technologies in the form of telematics systems and smartphones are key enablers of bikesharing and scootersharing micromobility services. Free floating services mostly encompass a telematics system that comprises an on-board computer and a telematics device for capturing trip data, enable fleet management and grant access to the vehicle through a smartphone app. Software platforms include complete systems that can support all the operational activities of a micromobility operation ranging from management of in-vehicle equipment, fleet management, booking management, billing, as well as operations supervision via dashboards and data analytics. Leading vendors of micromobility technology such as connected bike locks, infrastructure for station-based bikesharing and software platforms include Conneqtech, Nextbike, Fifteen, Vaimoo and PBSC. Leading micromobility telematics solution players include Comodule, Drover AI, Invers, Luna Systems and Vulog.

The report estimates that the total shared micromobility fleet worldwide reached approximately 25.3 million vehicles at the end of 2022. Free floating bikesharing was the most dominant service in terms of deployed vehicles. The report forecasts that the bikesharing fleet will reach 35.2 million globally by the end of 2027 and the scootersharing fleet comprising both sit-down and stand-up scooters will then reach approximately 3.0 million vehicles. The regulatory environment will have a considerable impact on the future for this market. Regulators decide the types of vehicles allowed on the road, helmet requirements as well as award operator licenses that limit the number of operators and vehicles allowed.

Commercial micromobility services are offered by specialist bikesharing and scootersharing companies, local governments, public transport operators as well as other shared mobility operators. Examples of leading free floating bikesharing operators include Meituan Bike, Hellobike and Didi (Qingju). Station-based bikesharing operators include Nextbike, Bixi Montreal, Forest, Call a Bike by DB Connect, Docomo Cycle, Hello Cycling, JCDecaux, Mevo and Tembici. Leading sit-down scootersharing operators include Vogo and Yulu in India; Marti Technologies in Turkey; Cooltra, Cityscoot, Felyx, Emmy and Check in Europe; Revel in North America as well as GoShare and WeMo in Taiwan. Stand-up scootersharing services was first launched in 2017-2018. The market has grown significantly during the past years and the leading operators in this segment include Tier Mobility, Bolt, Voi Technologies, Lime, Bird, Swing Mobility, Urent and Whoosh. There has been significant M&A activity on this market in recent years, involving diverse players from many parts of the ecosystem. A notable deal in 2023 was Bird's acquisition of Spin from Tier Mobility.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction to Micromobility

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Bikesharing market forecasts

2.2 Scootersharing market forecasts

2.3 Regulatory environment

2.4 Market trends and industry observations

Micromobility is becoming increasingly integrated with other mobility services

Micromobility and public transport ecosystems to converge

Cities will embrace various types of micromobility

Micromobility operators now use more ruggedized vehicles

Scooters are equipped with factory-installed telematics systems as standard

Telecoms industry players bet on micromobility services

The micromobility market has entered a consolidation phase

Micromobility operators adopt advanced telematics technology

The relationship between cities and mobility operators has changed drastically

Vehicle utilisation has become the most important KPI

3 Micromobility Operators

4 Technology Vendors



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Beam Mobility

Blinkee.city

Bolt

Dott

Helbiz (Micromobility.com)

Lime

Lyft

Marti Technologies

Neuron Mobility

RideMovi

Swing Mobility

Tier Mobility

Yulu

Anywheel

Bixi Montreal

Blue-bike

Call a Bike by DB Connect

DiDi (Qingju)

Docomo Cycle

Donkey Republic

Forest

Freebike

Hello Cycling

Hellobike

JCDecaux (Cyclocity)

Meituan Bike

Mevo (Rower Metropolitalny)

MYBYK

Nextbike (Tier Mobility)

SG Bike

Tembici

Bird

BinBin

Hop

Poppy

Ryde Technology

Spin (Bird)

Superpedestrian

Urent

Voi Technology

Whoosh

Acciona

Cityscoot

Cooltra

Emmy (GoTo Global)

Felyx

GoShare

Revel

Vogo (Chalo Mobility Services)

WeMo

Conneqtech

DropBike (Drop Mobility)

Fifteen

Haveltec

PBSC Urban Solutions (Lyft)

Vaimoo

Youon Bike Technologies

Comodule

Drover AI

Invers

Luna Systems

OCTO Telematics

Omni Intelligent Technology

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Teltonika

Tracefy

Vulog

Atom Mobility

ElectricFeel

Good Travel Software

Joyride Technologies

Moqo

ScootAPI

Urban Sharing

Wunder Mobility

Zemtu

Zoba



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9vdzgn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.