Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 December 2023 at 13:00
Digitalist Group updates its disclosure policy
The Board of Directors of Digitalist Group Plc has on 19 December 2023 approved an
updated disclosure policy which sets out the principles and procedures applied by
Digitalist Group Plc in relation to the communication with capital market representatives
and the media.
The disclosure policy has been updated by making mainly technical changes to the
disclosure policy, including removing numerical limits to the situations in which the
company disclose information about new orders or customer agreements.
The change in the disclosure policy will enter into force immediately. The updated
disclosure policy is attached to this stock exchange release and available on the
company’s website.
