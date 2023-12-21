Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 December 2023 at 13:00



Digitalist Group updates its disclosure policy

The Board of Directors of Digitalist Group Plc has on 19 December 2023 approved an

updated disclosure policy which sets out the principles and procedures applied by

Digitalist Group Plc in relation to the communication with capital market representatives

and the media.

The disclosure policy has been updated by making mainly technical changes to the

disclosure policy, including removing numerical limits to the situations in which the

company disclose information about new orders or customer agreements.

The change in the disclosure policy will enter into force immediately. The updated

disclosure policy is attached to this stock exchange release and available on the

company’s website.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, tel. +46 76 315 8422 magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global





