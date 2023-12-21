Autoinjectors Market projected to reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Autoinjectors Market " by Type (Disposable Autoinjectors, Reusable Autoinjectors), Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Anaphylaxis, Others), End User (Home Care Settings, Hospital & Clinics, Others), and Region.

Global Autoinjectors Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 0.9 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 2.08 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 12.7% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Route of Administration, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Becton Dickinson and Company Sample of Companies Covered Ypsomed Holding AG SHL Medical West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Autoinjectors Market

175 - Market Data Tables

66 - List of Figures

230 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Autoinjectors Market is experiencing robust growth driven by factors such as increasing patient awareness, a rise in anaphylactic shocks, and the cost-effectiveness of self-administrative home medication solutions. The demand for auto-injectors is further propelled by their ability to reduce dependence on medical professionals, thereby accelerating response times. Despite challenges posed by an aging population and heightened demand for biologics, ongoing research and development initiatives aim to introduce new and affordable treatments for chronic diseases like multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. These efforts are anticipated to significantly elevate the market's value in the coming years, marking a dynamic shift in the landscape of autoinjectors and their pivotal role in healthcare.

Major vendors in the global Autoinjectors Market:

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Ypsomed Holding AG

SHL Medical

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Recipharm AB

Haselmeier Gmbh

Owen Mumford Ltd

Philip-Medisize, LLC

Oval Medical Technologies Ltd.

Kaleo Inc

Solteam Incorporation Co., Ltd

Antares Pharma Inc

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Amgen Inc. (US)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Viatris Inc. (US)

Biogen (US)

Increasing Aging Population and Rise of Comorbidities

The Autoinjectors Market is witnessing substantial growth driven by the aging population and the concurrent increase in comorbidities. As the global demographic shifts towards an older age bracket, there is a notable surge in chronic illnesses and conditions that necessitate frequent and precise medication delivery. Autoinjectors, with their user-friendly design and self-administrative capabilities, offer a practical solution for the elderly population dealing with various health issues. The rise in comorbidities, where individuals contend with multiple health conditions simultaneously, amplifies the demand for efficient and convenient drug administration methods. Autoinjectors not only cater to the needs of an aging demographic but also address the complexities associated with managing multiple health issues, thereby emerging as a crucial driver in the evolving landscape of healthcare solutions for the elderly.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Demand for Self-Injection Devices

Increasing Adoption in Emergencies

Opportunities:

Development of Smart Autoinjectors

Expanding Applications Beyond Traditional Therapeutics

Promoting Patient Empowerment and Self-Care

Growing adoption of autoinjectors for chronic diseases

A prominent trend shaping the Autoinjectors Market is the growing adoption of these devices for the management of chronic diseases. Autoinjectors are increasingly becoming a preferred choice for patients dealing with conditions such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis due to their user-friendly design and precise drug delivery. The ease of use, combined with the ability for self-administration, empowers individuals to manage their chronic conditions conveniently at home, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits. This trend reflects a paradigm shift in healthcare towards patient-centric solutions, offering not only therapeutic benefits but also enhancing overall quality of life for those grappling with long-term health challenges. As the awareness of these advantages continues to spread, the adoption of autoinjectors for chronic diseases is expected to persist as a key and transformative trend in the Autoinjectors Market.

The market for Autoinjectors Market is dominated by North America.

North America commands a major share in the Autoinjectors Market due to several factors contributing to its dominance. The region boasts a robust healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and a technologically advanced pharmaceutical industry, facilitating widespread adoption of innovative medical devices such as autoinjectors. Moreover, a well-established awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the benefits of self-administration and the convenience offered by autoinjectors has significantly boosted their uptake in North America. The prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with an aging population, has further accelerated the demand for these devices. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and a proactive regulatory environment contribute to the market's growth, making North America a key player in shaping the trajectory of the Autoinjectors Market on a global scale.

Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region in the Autoinjectors Market due to a convergence of factors propelling its rapid expansion. Rising healthcare awareness, increasing disposable income, and a growing emphasis on personalized medicine are driving the demand for advanced drug delivery systems like autoinjectors. The regions large and aging population, coupled with a surge in chronic diseases, has heightened the need for efficient and convenient self-administration of medications. Additionally, favorable government initiatives, coupled with a burgeoning pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, contribute to the dynamic growth of the Autoinjectors Market in Asia Pacific. The region's evolving healthcare landscape, characterized by a shift towards patient-centric care, positions autoinjectors as a vital component in meeting the escalating healthcare demands, thereby making Asia Pacific a pivotal and swiftly advancing market for autoinjectors.

Disposable Autoinjectors Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on type segment is categorized into Disposable Autoinjectors and Reusable Autoinjectors. The Disposable Autoinjectors segment commands a major share in the Autoinjectors Market due to several compelling reasons. These devices offer a user-friendly and convenient solution for patients, eliminating the need for complex cleaning and maintenance associated with reusable autoinjectors. The disposable nature of these devices aligns with the growing trend of reducing cross-contamination and ensuring precise drug dosages for individual administrations. Additionally, the disposability factor minimizes the risk of needlestick injuries and infection transmission, enhancing the safety profile of these autoinjectors. Furthermore, the ease of use and portability make disposable autoinjectors particularly attractive for patients managing chronic conditions at home, contributing to their widespread adoption and dominant market share in the overall Autoinjectors Market.

