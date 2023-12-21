Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

21 December 2023

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Further to its announcement on 30 June 2023, the Company announces that the 209,455 B Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company will now be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, on or around 22 December 2023. The shares were not admitted to trading on or around 10 July 2023 as expected in the announcement of 30 June 2023 due to an error. For the avoidance of doubt, the shares were issued and allotted on 30 June 2023, pursuant to the Company’s 2022/2023 Offer for Subscription and the prospectus dated 26 August 2022. The terms of this prospectus shall apply in their entirety.

The number of shares in issue is 8,115,376 ordinary shares of 1p each and 21,780,329 B Shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 29,895,705.

The above statement of voting capital may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

Matt Currie

Seneca Partners Limited

01942 295 981

Matt.Currie@senecapartners.co.uk