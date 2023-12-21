Summit Racing Equipment Announces 2024 Summit Racing ISCA Indoor Show Car Series Schedule

Tallmadge, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Racing Equipment has announced the 2024 Summit Racing ISCA Indoor Show Car Series schedule. The company has been the title sponsor of the series since 2009.

Considered the world’s largest indoor car show series with 24 events across the midwestern and southern United States and parts of Canada, the Summit Racing ISCA Indoor Show Car Series offers automotive enthusiasts a big dose of car culture to carry them through the winter months:

• Hundreds of custom cars, hot rods, trucks, race cars, motorcycles, and late model performance cars

• Exhibits of custom cars from famous builders like George Barris and Ed ‘Big Daddy’ Roth

• Appearances by TV, movie, and other celebrities like Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler

• Pinstriping competitions and auctions

• Model car displays, automotive manufacturer displays, and swap meets

The Summit Racing Indoor Show Car Series is home to International Show Car Association (ISCA)-sanctioned competition where vehicle builders can compete for cash and other prizes. The competition culminates in the ISCA Championship Finals where champions are crowned in five categories. Builders can also compete for several additional prestigious awards such as the Detroit AutoRama’s famed Ridler Award.

Visit ISCA.com for more information on the Summit Racing Equipment ISCA Indoor Show Car Series.

January

5-7: 56th Annual World of Wheels, Chattanooga, TN

12-14: 64th Annual Cavalcade of Customs, Cincinnati, OH

19-21: 63th Annual World of Wheels, Pittsburgh, PA

20-21: Bluegrass World of Wheels, Louisville, KY

February

2-4: 64th Annual World of Wheels, Kansas City, MO

2-4: 53rd Annual World of Wheels, Birmingham, AL

16-18: 64th Annual AutoRama, Dallas, TX

23-25: 61st Annual World of Wheels, Milwaukee, WI

23-25: 7th Annual World of Customs Auto Show, Tupelo, MS

March

1-3: 71st Annual Detroit Autorama, Detroit, MI

1-3: 49th Annual Shreveport World of Wheels, Shreveport, LA

8-10: 61st Annual World of Wheels, Chicago, IL

8-10: 69th Annual World of Wheels, Omaha, NE

8-10: 51st Annual Boise Roadster Show, Boise, ID

22-24: 65th Annual World of Wheels, Indianapolis, IN

22-24: 47th Annual Piston Ring World of Wheels, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

April

5-7: 49th Annual AutoRama, Salt Lake City, UT

5-7: 56th Annual World of Wheels, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

5-7: 58th Annual Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston-Powered Auto-Rama, Cleveland, OH

November

28-December 1: 64th Annual AutoRama, Houston, TX

About Summit Racing Equipment

Celebrating its 55th year in business, Summit Racing Equipment is the world’s largest e-commerce, mail order, and retailer of performance automotive parts, accessories, and lifestyle products. Summit Racing offers a huge selection of parts in stock from over 1,500 manufacturers for all forms of racing, street performance, off-roading, restoration, and tools. It also offers fast ground service shipping to most areas of the country and same-day shipping on in-stock items. With headquarters in Tallmadge, Ohio, Summit operates distribution and retail stores in Tallmadge, Sparks, NV, McDonough, GA, and Arlington, TX.

