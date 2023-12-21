Physicians from American Oncology Network Selected to Present at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices, is pleased to announce its physicians Ruemu E. Birhiray, MD; Ralph V. Boccia, MD, FACP; and Arvind Chaudhry, MD, PhD, were selected to present their research results at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego, California, which was held on December 9 through December 12.

Each year, over 5,000 scientific abstracts undergo a meticulous and thorough peer review process, with only a select few earning acceptances for oral and poster presentations at the annual meeting and exposition. The selected abstracts epitomize crucial and innovative research in the field.

The following AON physician investigators presented their research results during poster discussions and presentations at the annual meeting:

Dr. Ruemu E. Birhiray, Board-certified medical oncologist at Hematology Oncology of Indiana, authored two reports: “Clinical Research in the Community” and “DEI in Clinical Trials: Where Are We Now and Where We Should Strive to be.” Dr. Birhiray also served as moderator of the session “Setting Realistic Goals for DEI in Hematology Trials.”

Dr. Ralph V. Boccia, Board-certified medical oncologist at The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, served as coauthor of several reports: “Brentuximab Vedotin in Frontline Therapy of Hodgkin Lymphoma in Patients with Significant Comorbidities Ineligible for Standard Chemotherapy (SGN35-015 Part E),” “A Phase 1 Trial Evaluating the Addition of Lenalidomide to Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Patients Progressing on Ruxolitinib and Methylprednisolone,” “Multiple Myeloma: Prospective Therapeutic Trials: Poster III,” and “Hodgkin Lymphomas and T/NK Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III.”

Dr. Arvind Chaudhry, Board-certified medical oncologist at Summit Cancer Centers, served as coauthor of one report: “Bellwave-010: Phase 3, Open-Label, Randomized Study of Nemtabrutinib Plus Venetoclax Versus Venetoclax Plus Rituximab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Following at Least One Prior Therapy.”

“Having the opportunity to share and present your research at the annual meeting is a proud accomplishment,” said Dr. Boccia, who also serves as AON Research Committee Chairman. “As physicians, we are on the front lines of patient care, and our research is an extension of that commitment. This platform highlights the alignment between medical inquiry and improved patient outcomes, emphasizing the imperative for physicians to actively contribute to the continuous advancements of medical knowledge. Let this moment energize us to persist in our pursuit of medical knowledge that contributes meaningfully to the well-being of those we serve.”

“It is with immense pride and honor that I acknowledge the physicians in our network who have been selected to share their research reports with colleagues from across the nation,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “Their commitment to research and the betterment of patient care is a testament to the caliber of physicians we have at AON. I am grateful to be a part of a network of physicians who are advancing healthcare through research and are pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovation to improve patient outcomes.”

According to the ASH website, the in-person and virtual annual meeting and exposition brought together medical professionals who specialize in hematology care for four days of immersive learning, networking, and knowledge-sharing opportunities. It featured the latest educational and scientific content in hematology, designed to help attendees learn from the top minds in the field.

About American Oncology Network

