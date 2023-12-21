L.B. Foster Company Announces the Expansion of its Board of Directors and Election of David J. Meyer

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), a global technology solutions provider of products and services for the rail and infrastructure markets, announced today that, effective January 1, 2024, its Board of Directors voted to expand its size to eight (8) members and elect Mr. David J. Meyer to the Board.

Mr. Meyer brings a wide range of knowledge and skills to the board that includes over 28 years of manufacturing experience, including 23 years in the rail industry. His experience encompasses both private and global public companies as well as the United States Army and he holds seven (7) patents for various rail-related products. Mr. Meyer currently serves as non-executive Chair of A. Stucki Company, a privately held manufacturer of high quality freight and rail-related parts owned by Stellex Capital, since November 2023, having served as Executive Chair from 2022 to November 2023. From 2019 to 2020, Mr. Meyer was the Chief Operating Officer of Stone Canyon Industries Rail, a private company which acquired A. Stucki in 2015 and sold it to Stellex Capital in 2022.

From 1999 to 2017, Mr. Meyer served in positions of increasing responsibility at Westinghouse Airbrake Technologies Corporation (“Wabtec”), a publicly traded global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail sectors, most recently as President of its Industrial Group, and prior as Group Executive of its Transit sector. Over his tenure, he held various positions in its freight car products operations and brake systems businesses.

While at Wabtec, Mr. Meyer served as a captain in the United States Army Reserve from 1995 to 2003, bringing Lean manufacturing and management to the Army Depot system while on active duty in 2002; a factory manager at Oxford Automotive Incorporated, a full-service, global tier one supplier of integrated systems based on metal forming and related technologies from 1995-1999; and as a manufacturing manager, product line manager, and project engineer for Eaton Corporation, a global manufacturer of highly engineered products that serve automotive, heavy truck, industrial, construction, commercial and semiconductor markets from 1995 to 1998. Mr. Meyer also founded Northern Bel, LLC, a consulting and acquisition organization, in 2018, and was a Board member of American Track Services from 2019 to 2021.

Mr. Meyer earned his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration with concentrations in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Raymond T. Betler, L.B. Foster Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented on the appointment, “The Board is excited to have David join the Company. David has extensive experience in the rail industry, the focus of the Company’s largest business segment, and brings market-specific operations and financial expertise to the Board. His engineering, manufacturing, and global public and private company skills add depth to the Board in critical areas for the Company. We look forward to his contributions to the Board and management as we drive shareholder value.”

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customer's most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com .

