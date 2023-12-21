Pilatus Aircraft Ltd To Acquire Pilatus-Focused Aircraft Maintenance Business From Aero Centers

Aero Centers Will Continue To Operate its FBO and Other Maintenance Activities in Atlanta (PDK)



Pilatus To Immediately Assume Pilatus Aircraft Sales Responsibility in Atlanta Area, Pilatus Aircraft Maintenance Responsibilities in 2024

Approximately 40 Aero Centers Employees To Join Pilatus Group

ATLANTA and STANS, Switzerland, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAR Trilogy Management, LLC (SAR-T), the holding company of the Aero Centers portfolio of fixed-base operations (FBOs), and Pilatus Aircraft Ltd (Pilatus) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Pilatus will acquire Aero Center’s Pilatus-focused maintenance operations and personnel (MRO) located at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta, Georgia.

The transaction, which is limited to Aero Center’s Pilatus maintenance business and personnel, is anticipated to close in 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Aero Centers will continue to operate its FBO and other maintenance activities through and following completion of the transaction.

“We are very pleased to announce the sale of Aero Centers’ Pilatus maintenance and repair operations to Pilatus Aircraft Ltd,” said Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of SAR-T Trilogy Management. “This transaction allows Aero Centers to better focus on its FBO, non-Pilatus maintenance, and aircraft management and charter business at PDK, and we look forward to continue providing an exemplary service to our customers and maintenance services to our non-Pilatus aircraft customers now and in the future.”

Speaking at the contract signing, Markus Bucher, CEO of Pilatus, emphasizes: “With this acquisition we want to safeguard and further improve the continuity and quality of our award-winning services on the southeast coast of the USA. I’m delighted that we will have the expertise and the employees on board with us, and that we can continue to offer our customers a first-class service – ‘Together we create the Pilatus Class’!”

Pilatus will continue to provide first class MRO services on an independent basis to its customers and is committed to providing comprehensive product support over the entire life cycle of Pilatus aircraft including maintenance and repair services, as well as avionics and spare parts sales for the single-engine PC-12 and the twin-engine PC-24 Super Versatile Jet. In connection with the acquisition, Pilatus will deliver the PC-12 and PC-24 sales activities previously provided by Aero Centers Epps.

About SAR Trilogy Management:

SAR-T was founded by Sanjay Aggarwal and S. Michael Scheeringa with the first greenfield Aero Centers opening in 2021 in Lakeland, FL. In 2022, RedBird Capital Partners became a strategic investment partner providing growth capital for the expansion of the portfolio. Aero Centers has six operating locations including Lakeland FL (AC LAL 2021), Wilmington NC (AC ILM 2022), Spokane Felts Field (AC SFF – 2023), Spokane WA (AC GEG 2023), Atlanta, GA (AC Epps PDK 2023), Tallahassee FL (AC TLH 2023) with Casper WY (AC CPR) opening in early 2024 and Northeast Philadelphia (AC PNE) scheduled for completion in 2025. For more information contact info@aerocenters.com

About Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

Founded in 1939, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd develops and produces the world’s most unique aircraft: from the legendary PC-12, the best-selling single-engine turboprop in its class, to the PC-7 MKX and PC-21 and associated simulators, the market-leading systems for pilot training. The brand-new PC-24 is the world’s first ever business jet designed for use on short unprepared runways. The Pilatus team consists of over 2,500 exceptional employees who make the company, which is domiciled in Stans, one of the largest and most innovative employers in Central Switzerland. The Pilatus Group also includes independent subsidiaries in the USA and Australia. Pilatus provides training for over 140 apprentices in various professions – job training for young people has always been a very high priority. Pilatus remains committed to Switzerland as a hub for work and new ideas, and acts in a sustainable and environmentally-conscious manner at all times.

