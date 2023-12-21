Satellite Internet Market projected to reach USD 12.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Satellite Internet Market ”, by Frequency (C-Band, X-Band, L-Band, K-Band, Others), Vertical (Commercial, Government & Defense), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Satellite Internet Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 4.2 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 12.2 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 16.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Frequency, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Skycasters OneWeb Sample of Companies Covered Hughes Network Systems, LLC Eutelsat Communications SA Singtel

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Satellite Internet Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Satellite Internet market is witnessing substantial growth as a pivotal player in global connectivity solutions. With the increasing demand for high-speed internet access in remote and underserved regions, satellite internet emerges as a reliable and scalable solution. Key companies such as SpaceX's Starlink, OneWeb, and Viasat contribute significantly to this market's expansion. The deployment of satellite constellations, advancements in satellite technology, and decreasing launch costs are driving forces behind the market's momentum. Satellite internet provides a viable alternative in regions where traditional broadband infrastructure is challenging to implement. As a result, it serves as a crucial enabler for bridging the digital divide. The market's trajectory is marked by fierce competition, innovation in satellite design, and efforts to enhance coverage, ensuring satellite internet's growing prominence in global telecommunications and internet connectivity solutions.

Major Vendors In The Global Satellite Internet Market:

Skycasters

OneWeb

Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Eutelsat Communications SA

Singtel

SpaceX

Embratel

Viasat, Inc.

Wireless Innovations, Ltd.

Freedomsat

Increasing usage of Global Connectivity

The Satellite Internet market is propelled by the increasing usage of global connectivity, emerging as a key driver in an interconnected world. The rising demand for seamless and high-speed internet services on a global scale, driven by businesses, consumers, and industries, is compelling the market's expansion. Satellite internet plays a pivotal role in meeting this demand by providing reliable connectivity to remote and underserved regions, where traditional infrastructure is challenging to implement. The versatility of satellite technology in ensuring global coverage and supporting mobility applications, such as maritime and aviation connectivity, positions it as a vital component in the quest for ubiquitous global connectivity. As the world becomes more interconnected, the Satellite Internet market thrives on its ability to offer scalable and accessible internet solutions, fostering economic development, communication, and collaboration on a global scale.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rural and Remote Access:

Opportunities:

Increasing need for high-speed, reliable communication networks in remote areas

Growing supportive government regulation across developing nations

The increasing need for high-speed, reliable communication networks in remote areas presents a significant opportunity for the Satellite Internet market. As the demand for connectivity extends beyond urban centers, satellite internet emerges as a crucial solution to bridge the digital divide in remote and underserved regions. The unique capability of satellite technology to deliver consistent and robust internet services in geographically challenging terrains positions it as an ideal solution. This opportunity is especially prominent in sectors like agriculture, mining, and energy exploration, where seamless communication is essential. Satellite internet providers have the chance to cater to this underserved market, offering scalable and accessible connectivity solutions that contribute to economic development, improved quality of life, and enhanced access to information and services in remote areas, thereby unlocking new avenues for growth and technological advancement.

The market for Satellite Internet is dominated by North America.

North America stands as the dominant force in the Satellite Internet market, showcasing a robust and matured market landscape. The United States, in particular, leads this dominance with key players like SpaceX's Starlink, contributing to the region's technological prowess and market share. The prevalence of high-speed internet demands, advanced satellite technologies, and a strong focus on global connectivity solutions solidify North America's leadership. The region's strategic investments, supportive regulatory frameworks, and continuous advancements in satellite infrastructure position it as the primary hub for satellite internet services, exemplifying a key driver in shaping the trajectory of the global Satellite Internet market.

The C-Band Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Frequency the Satellite Internet market is segmented into C-Band, X-Band, L-Band, K-Band, Others. The C-Band frequency segment emerges as the dominating force in the Satellite Internet market. Known for its optimal balance between signal coverage and bandwidth capacity, C-Band is widely favored for satellite communications, offering reliable connectivity with minimal signal interference. Its strategic importance is underscored by its ability to penetrate atmospheric conditions, making it suitable for diverse applications, including broadband services and telecommunication links. As satellite internet providers seek efficient and robust frequency bands, C-Band's prevalence solidifies its dominance, positioning it as a primary driver shaping the landscape of satellite internet communication solutions on a global scale.

