NFT Gaming Company Launches Artificial Intelligence (AI) Game, Jigsaw Puzzle AI, on Apple and Google Play

Roseland, NJ, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. ("NFTG" or the "Company"), a company developing a digital gaming platform and community that will offer users the ability to create unique avatars playable in all of the games on the platform in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” today announced that the company has launched its fourth game, Jigsaw Puzzle AI for Android and iOS. The game is available to download in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. To download the game, click here: Jigsaw Puzzle AI

“The NFT Gaming Company is extremely pleased to launch our fourth game as we continue to release our suite of games for Gaxos,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of NFT Gaming Company. “Every game is a step toward achieving a successful platform. We are proud of the progress we are making with artificial intelligence in our games as well as the optional Web 3.0 elements.”

Jigsaw Puzzle AI offers an endless array of pictures to assemble from jigsaw pieces. The experience is made truly limitless by giving players the ability to use AI to create custom puzzles. The game, as with other Gaxos titles, is interconnected through avatars that can be ported over from other titles bringing the Gaxos platform experience closer to life.

About The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.

The NFT Gaming Company is developing a digital gaming platform that will offer proprietary games as well as games developed and published by third parties. Our vision is to develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional digital games and to combine them with novel methods, such as the ability to create and mint unique in-game features, such as skins, characters, and experiences in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” that will allow users to have unique experiences and more control over in-game assets.



