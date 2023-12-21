Automated Material Handling Systems Market: Asia-Pacific Remains the Epicenter of Expansion

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Material Handling Systems Market by Type, Component, Function, End-use Industry - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New research on the Automated Material Handling Systems Market has been released, catering to the needs of the dynamic industry and the growing demands for efficiency and technological integration. The report encompasses various sectors, including the influential automotive, healthcare, semiconductor, and manufacturing industries, and extends its insights globally through until 2030.

Robotic systems maintain a position at the vanguard of the market, predominantly due to enhanced production output and advancements in robotics technology. Meanwhile, the report anticipates the vehicle systems segment to register the highest growth trajectory during the projected period.

From a component perspective, the hardware sector is poised to dominate the market, yet significant growth is also expected in software solutions, with a forecasted spike in demand for digital innovations in material handling. As for functions, picking operations are projected to lead, largely a result of a widespread push for optimized warehouse management and refined distribution processes.

The automotive industry still holds the largest market share, benefiting from the integration of automated systems to streamline material flow and fortify supply chain operations. However, the report highlights the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry as a rapidly emerging sector, poised for considerable growth due to increased automation requirements.

In terms of geography, the Asia-Pacific region remains the epicenter of market expansion with unprecedented growth prospects, fueled by burgeoning e-commerce sectors and robust investments in automation and technological advancements.

The analysis provides a meticulous market forecast, underpinned by detailed segmentation and a country-wise examination. It elucidates the potent market drivers, restraints, and burgeoning opportunities that define the competitive landscape, offering a panoramic view of the sector’s future.

Segmentation Insights Embedded in the Research





Type – Detailed analysis on Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems, Vehicle Systems, Conveyor & Sortation Systems, and Robotic Systems.

– Detailed analysis on Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems, Vehicle Systems, Conveyor & Sortation Systems, and Robotic Systems. Component – Extensive insights on Hardware, Software, and Services within the sector.

– Extensive insights on Hardware, Software, and Services within the sector. Function – Exploration of Assembly, Picking, Sorting, and other crucial functionalities.

– Exploration of Assembly, Picking, Sorting, and other crucial functionalities. End-use Industry – Deep dive into applications across Automotive, Healthcare, Semiconductor, and various other industries.

– Deep dive into applications across Automotive, Healthcare, Semiconductor, and various other industries. Geography – Comprehensive breakdown across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

With an eye on future preparedness, this report is an indispensable tool for industry leaders, market entrants, and investors aiming to solidify their position in the automated material handling space.

Companies Mentioned

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

SSI SCHAFER AG

Dematic Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Murata Machinery Ltd.

KNAPP AG

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Swisslog Holding AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

WITRON Service GmbH & Co. KG

Kardex Holding AG

E80 GROUP S.P.A.

System Logistics S.p.A.

DMW&H

viastore SYSTEMS GmbH

Lodige Industries GmbH

Stocklin Logistik AG

Jungheinrich AG

Mobile Industrial Robots A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bweal

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.