Host Hotels & Resorts Named a Global Sustainability Leader on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the Fifth Consecutive Year

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the fifth year in a row, maintaining its position as a global sustainability leader. Additionally, the Company has been included in the DJSI North America for the seventh consecutive year.



The DJSI World is comprised of corporate leaders in global sustainability across all industries as identified by S&P Global through the annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). It represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The Company was one of only three U.S. real estate investment trusts to make this prestigious list.

“We are proud to once again be recognized for our industry leading corporate responsibility practices and our commitment to transparency, accountability and responsible investment,” said Mike Lentz, executive vice president of development, design & construction and executive sponsor of Host’s Corporate Responsibility program. “As the sustainability landscape continues to evolve, maintaining our leadership position on the DJSI World reflects Host’s long-standing commitment to driving positive change within our industry as we make progress toward our net positive vision.”

This recognition is the culmination of another strong year for our corporate responsibility program, including a number of recent ESG milestones:

Introduced the next generation of environmental and social performance targets for 2030 that will serve as an interim step to achieving Host’s aspirational vision of becoming net positive by 2050

Achieved five new LEED certifications for a total of 14 properties with LEED certification

Advanced Host’s holistic diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) strategy, with several educational and celebratory DEIB events as well as new initiatives that support Host’s female workforce and further our commitment to providing opportunities for women

Grew the gender diversity of Host’s Board of Directors to 33% with the appointment of a new female director in 2022 and with three of the last four independent Board members added identifying as either women or ethnically diverse

To learn more about the Company’s commitment to corporate responsibility along with our strong results, performance and progress, view the 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report and the Corporate Responsibility pages on the Company website.



About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are a family of benchmarks on sustainable business practices, measuring the performance of the world’s largest and leading publicly listed companies in terms of their economic, environmental and social impact. Eligibility for the DJSI is based on the company’s score from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA is an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices based on a wide range of industry-specific and financially material ESG criteria. Over 13,000 companies worldwide were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA in 2023. Only the top ranked companies within each industry are selected for inclusion on the DJSI. For additional information, please visit the S&P Global website.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.