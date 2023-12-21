The Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.67%, reaching USD 8,486.98 million by 2030: Straits Research

New York, United States, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A vessel sealing device is used during a minimally invasive surgical procedure to cut, coagulate, separate, and seal the blood vessels. The vessels are frequently sealed using a variety of energy types. An AC is directed at the appropriate tissue in the vascular sealing devices' active electrodes circuit. Several factors are considered when choosing suitable vessel sealing devices, including dependability and effectiveness. These devices successfully seal vessels up to 7 mm in diameter. The advantages of these devices include the fact that they seal the blood vessels quickly and are highly safe and effective.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/vessel-sealing-devices-market/request-sample

Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, "The global vessel sealing devices market size was valued at USD 5,627.99 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 8,486.98 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period (2022–2030)." The rising number of surgical procedures, primarily resulting from accidents, sports-related injuries, and cardiac surgeries, is the main factor influencing the growth of the global vessel sealing devices market. It is projected that an increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures would fuel market demand for vessel sealing devices. Robotic surgical instruments have also transformed minimally invasive surgery, and surgeons' acceptance of these instruments is expanding widely.

Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The main difficulty in minimally invasive surgery is bleeding. The need to improve hemostasis is growing, which has accelerated the advancement of electrosurgical technology. Due to the expanding advancement in minimally invasive therapy and upcoming developments in vessel sealing devices to enhance surgical safety, quality, and outcomes, the market is anticipated to have a broader scope. Globally, the prevalence of chronic diseases is also increasing, and people with chronic illnesses live longer, which contributes to an increase in surgical procedures. In the upcoming years, there will be an increase in surgical procedures, driving market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global vessel sealing devices market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period. Most of it is primarily caused by the growing number of new medical devices that the FDA has approved, the growing use of surgical interventions by the American public, and the rise in the proportion of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed nationwide. According to the American Heart Association Research Report 2018, heart disease accounts for one in seven deaths in the United States. Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the leading cause of CVD-related death in the United States (43.8%), followed by stroke (16.8%), heart failure (9.0%), high blood pressure (9.4%), artery diseases (3.1%), and other CVDs (17.9%). The high prevalence of CVDs will probably lead to increased demand for vessel-sealing devices because many patients require heart surgeries for severe heart conditions.

European Vessel Sealing Devices industry share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.26%, generating USD 2,207.22 million during the forecast period. Germany has a sizable base of foreign companies working on developing products due to the rising prevalence of various diseases, the rising number of surgical procedures, and the rising geriatric population in the country, which is expected to drive the vessel sealing devices market. Consequently, the country's expanding use of vessel sealing technology is also fueled by the rise in organ transplantation. Additionally, vessel sealing is a successful technique for achieving hemostasis by sealing both venous and arterial branches of the primary renal vessels of the donor and recipient during nephrectomy and hepatectomy procedures for organ transplantation. As a result, the factors above are boosting the German market, which is expected to expand steadily soon.

Key Highlights

Based on the product, the global vessel sealing devices market is bifurcated into generators, instruments, and accessories. The generators segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global vessel sealing device market is bifurcated into general and laparoscopic surgery. The general surgery segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global vessel sealing device market is bifurcated into hospitals and specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals and specialty clinics segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global vessel sealing devices market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global vessel sealing devices market’s top 10 leaders are Medtronic PLC, B Braun Melsungen AG, Erbe Medical India Pvt. Ltd, Olympus Corporation, Ethicon US LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Boston Scientific Corporation, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., CONMED Corporation, and Bolder Surgical Holdings Inc.

Market News

In September 2022 , according to Medtronic plc, a world leader in healthcare technology, the LINQ II Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) system is the first and only ICM to be given 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in pediatric patients over the age of 2 who have heart rhythm abnormalities and need long-term, continuous monitoring.

, according to Medtronic plc, a world leader in healthcare technology, the LINQ II Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) system is the first and only ICM to be given 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in pediatric patients over the age of 2 who have heart rhythm abnormalities and need long-term, continuous monitoring. In September 2022, Olympus increased its global footprint by investing EUR 32 million in new medical equipment repair facilities in Coimbra, Portugal.

Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market: Segmentation

By Product

Generators

Instruments

Accessories

By Applications

General Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

By End-User

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

South America

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/vessel-sealing-devices-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com