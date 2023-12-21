Stay Inc. Announces Partnership with NextPax

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stay Inc. ("Stay" or the "Company"), a platform in the short and long-term rental industry with operations in both Canada and the United States of America (“Stay USA Inc.”), is thrilled to announce a partnership with NextPax (NextPax Travel Technology, provider of channel management solutions) marking a significant milestone in the vacation rental market for the vacation rental ecosystem in the Americas, as it promises to provide property owners and managers with enhanced visibility and reach.



Stay, through this collaboration with NextPax, will be able to increase their accommodation portfolio advertised on their marketplace with any of NextPax’s associated accommodation partners. NextPax currently offers over 60,000 properties in North America via their associated accommodation partners, and over 600,000 worldwide. This partnership expands NextPax’ distribution reach, allowing its clients to target travelers actively seeking quality short-term rentals in North America.

Key benefits of the Stay and NextPax partnership include:

Amplified Visibility and Reach: Property owners and managers using NextPax can now easily showcase their premium vacation rentals to a targeted audience of travelers on Stay.

Property owners and managers using NextPax can now easily showcase their premium vacation rentals to a targeted audience of travelers on Stay. Increased Bookings: The partnership unlocks new opportunities for higher booking volumes by attracting travelers who specifically search for quality accommodations across North-America

The partnership unlocks new opportunities for higher booking volumes by attracting travelers who specifically search for quality accommodations across North-America Access to Premium Inventory: Stay will have access to NextPax’s associated accommodation partners, enabling ease of listing on the Stay platform to thousands of property managers and tens of thousands of listings

Stay will have access to NextPax’s associated accommodation partners, enabling ease of listing on the Stay platform to thousands of property managers and tens of thousands of listings Future expansion opportunities: Stay is currently available in Canada, United States, and Mexico, but given NextPax’s global distribution network, Stay will already be integrated to access hundreds of thousands of properties when expanding to regions such as Europe

This partnership aligns with Scott McGillivray, Stay Inc’s co-founder’s vision for a better rental experience. Scott McGillivray is one of North America’s most influential stakeholders within the real estate industry, having over 6 million viewers on HGTV 1M+ social followers and has participated in many initiatives in this industry. “We are excited to be partnering with NextPax, whose innovative platform aligns perfectly with our mission of providing exceptional and professional rental experiences to travelers throughout North America and beyond. Together, we will continue to set the standard for quality and service in the short-term rental industry.”

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Stay,” said Lennart Kok, Director of Distribution Partnerships at NextPax. “As we continue to offer more options for our accommodation partners, Stay gives us yet again a new and valuable stream of travelers out of the Northern America market, which is a vital market for many of our accommodation partners.”

About Stay

Stay is an online marketplace (stayapp.co) that currently facilitates short-term rentals (STR) and will be expanding into the mid and long-term rental markets. This host-centric platform is designed for professional hosts, property managers, and entrepreneurial minded real estate investors. The platform also provides guests with access to a competitive alternative offering quality and “professionally” managed properties. Stay continues to grow with over 45,000 registered users and over 19,000 properties listed on the platform.

https://stayapp.co/

About NextPax:

NextPax is an advanced channel manager in the vacation rental and hotel industry. With an extensive network of distribution channels and advanced software solutions, NextPax empowers property managers to optimize their bookings and revenue.

https://nextpax.com/contact/