The Top 5's Top 10 - Where are Americans Traveling this Holiday Season?

New York, NY, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to figures published by the American Automobile Association earlier this month, over 115 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more during the 10-day holiday season. Of those, a record 6.5%, or 7.5 million people, will fly.

The data science team at leading online travel agency CheapOair wanted to know just where Americans are heading to this year, so they investigated their flight booking data for the 5 largest US cities to identify the leading destinations for 2023 holiday travel for residents of those cities.

New York City

America’s most populous city is renowned for the great diversity of its residents. The top 10 most traveled destinations this holiday season for New Yorkers reflect this, with 7 on the list being international locations. Santiago, San Salvador, Santo Domingo, Kingston, Lagos, Delhi, and Manila all appear. Domestically, New Yorkers are ending 2023 with trips to Georgetown, Ft. Lauderdale, and Orlando.

Los Angeles

Angelenos too are displaying a definite international flair. 6 out of LA’s 10 most traveled destinations are out of the country. Guadalajara, San Salvador, Manila, Guatemala City, Mexico City, and Ho Chi Min City are all represented. Domestic locations include Atlanta, New York City, Dallas, and Houston.

Chicago

Domestic destinations top holiday season plans in Chicago, but 4 of the top 10 list are international – Mexico City, Guatemala, San Juan, and Manila. Closer to home, Chicagoans are seeking warmer climes this December, filling out their top 10 list with Phoenix, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

Houston

San Salvador, Guadalajara, Mexico City and San Pedro Sula, Honduras, all appear on the Houston travel radar. In addition to these locales, Houston residents are planning to visit Los Angeles, Denver, New York City, Orlando, Las Vegas, and Ft. Lauderdale.

Phoenix

Rounding out the largest American cities at number 5, those in the Phoenix area are choosing domestic travel this holiday season. Dallas, Denver, New York City, Seattle, Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Portland are all present in the Phoenix top 10. The sole international destination according to the data is Guadalajara.

Holiday season air travel this year is expected to exceed last year’s numbers, and forecasts of bad weather could also play a part in potentially disrupting travel plans. The FAA is preparing to keep flight travel on time, opening military airspace for moving north-south traffic on the east coast. The agency is also coordinating with commercial space companies to limit their launches during peak holiday travel times and opening 169 more east coast routes to accommodate more air traffic, as reported on Spectrum News NY1. Travelers can stay informed of alerts by visiting CheapOair.

