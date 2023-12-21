VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While sales are skyrocketing this Holiday season, businesses maintain a competitive edge to close out this year’s profits with price comparison. However, it requires vast amounts of online data. Proxy providers like Honeygain solve this problem by selling access to clean and reputable IP addresses for large-scale price comparison with improved security measures.



Honeygain is one of the proxy providers that offers businesses access to large amounts of data necessary for conducting price comparisons on a large scale. In 2022, a record 196.7 million Americans shopped during Cyber Week , marking a 9.8% increase year-over-year.

During the same year, holiday online retail sales in the US amounted to nearly $240 billion , with the most spent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Given that 88% of Cyber Week shoppers compare prices between different marketplaces before buying anything, companies must provide the best quality products at competitive prices.

Price comparison helps businesses identify pricing gaps and market trend, as well as define their pricing strategies for profits. Companies that employ price comparison leverage strategic positioning to attract a specific target market and help build their brand identity.

Recent security improvements allow Honeygain to ensure safe public data gathering through users’ bandwidth for tasks like price comparison. The company launched the Anti-Cheat system to handle illicit activities and protect its fair money-making environment. It helps Honeygain remain reputable and trustworthy with its compensation for bandwidth sharing.

Additionally, major antivirus software like Avast and McAfee have recognized Honeygain as secure , ethically gathering publicly available data utilizing their users' unused internet connections. Such safety efforts allow Honeygain to ensure clean proxy acquisition and respond to business requests promptly, especially during peak times, making the company a leader in the industry.

