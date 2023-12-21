Pursuant to § 186 of the Securities Market Act, AS Infortar notifies of a change in substantial shareholding.



AS Infortar conducted the initial public offering of its shares from 28 November 2023 to 7 December 2023 that was followed by listing and admission to trading of its shares at the main list of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. To simplify the settlement procedure of the public offering of the shares a loan structure was used. This is described in detail in the prospectus of the initial public offering of AS Infortar that is accessible here: https://infortar.ee/files/prospekt.infortar.24-11-2023.pdf.

On 20 December 2023 AS LHV Pank returned to OÜ Abante 1 200 000 shares of AS Infortar that were used for settlement of the initial public offering of AS Infortar shares. Before settlement of the above transaction OÜ Abante owned 3,428,168 AS Infortar shares i.e. 16.29% of all the shares of AS Infortar and 17.06% of the voting shares. After the transaction OÜ Abante owns 4,628,168 AS Infortar shares, i.e. 21.99% of all the shares of AS Infortar and 23.03% of the voting shares. AS Infortar owns 945,000 own shares that do not grant voting rights.

Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, shipping and real estate. Infortar owns a 42% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 100,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 104 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,333 people.

Kadri Laanvee

Head of Investor Relations of AS Infortar

E-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

Telephone: +372 5156662