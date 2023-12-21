Ubersmith Appoints Dominique Archambault as CEO

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubersmith, a provider of subscription management solutions for the cloud, announced today that Dominique Archambault has been named CEO. He will transition from his current role, as the chief technology officer of Ubersmith, which he has held over the past nine years.

Over his career, Archambault brings more than 20 years of experience in software development and billing systems at Ubersmith, iWeb, and other technology companies. He led the development of multiple Ubersmith milestone releases – as well as Ubersmith integrations with key financial and business tools, making it easy and efficient to share information between Ubersmith and other popular business software. Based in Montreal, Archambault will lead the company’s distributed remote workforce with people located around the world.

“Embarking on this new position, my focus is to spearhead Ubersmith’s commitment to deliver more value to our customers by driving pivotal enhancements within our software platform while growing our business with stronger, strategic relationships with our customers and partners,” said Archambault. “It’s an honor for me to lead our exceptionally talented, committed and diverse team as we cater to customers across multiple industries with our integrated business management solution that enables our customers to efficiently scale their operations using Ubersmith’s advanced billing capabilities, powerful automation and tailor-made customization.”

Ubersmith’s open and scalable software enables recurring and usage-based billing, including turnkey billing for cloud services, bandwidth, devices, virtualization, power, backup, support, and more. The platform offers more than 100 built-in software, hardware, and service integrations as well as a plugin system and application programming interface (API) for further customization and integration.

The company’s solutions are popular within the data center, hosting, managed service provider (MSP), SaaS, cloud services, telco, and enterprise segments and are used by more than 90 companies on six continents. It serves as the central nervous system for its customers’ business infrastructure, and operations by providing billing, customer management, quoting, order management, device monitoring, help desk ticketing, and a customer portal.

About Ubersmith

Ubersmith is a leader in subscription management software for the cloud. Headquartered in New York, Ubersmith provides billing, infrastructure, and ticketing solutions that are open, scalable, and integrated. Organizations worldwide rely on Ubersmith to better serve their customers and better run their businesses. Ubersmith customers include Digital Realty, Namecheap, Sitey, and WOW. For more, visit ubersmith.com. Ubersmith also owns revloop.com.