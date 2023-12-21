Harvia to pay additional purchase price of the Kirami acquisition in advance

Harvia Plc Stock exchange release December 21, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. EET





Harvia Plc announced on 28 May 2021 that it had signed an agreement to acquire Kirami Oy. The acquisition complemented Harvia’s sauna and spa offering well with Scandinavian hot tubs and strengthened Harvia’s leading position as a global sauna and spa experience brand.

The original purchase price was EUR 7 million at closing and on top of this, a delayed purchase price of EUR 0–4 million after a three years’ period based on Kirami’s EBITDA development. Harvia and the sellers of Kirami have agreed that Harvia will pay the additional purchase price of EUR 2.5 million earlier than previously announced, on 21 December 2023.

Paying the additional purchase price in advance enables closer integration of Kirami into Harvia’s other business operations in conjunction with the reorganization of Harvia’s organizational structure. Harvia announced on 17 October 2023 that it will change its organizational structure as of 1 January 2024 by, for example, dividing its business operations into four geographical sales regions and five Group functions. The new organizational structure will, among other things, increase Harvia’s customer and market orientation and drive the company’s organic growth.

Harvia will finance the payment of the additional purchase price with cash funds. The paid amount is approximately EUR 1.2 million smaller than the provision Harvia made in connection with the acquisition. This difference will improve Harvia’s 2023 result, and it will be presented as changes in the fair value of financial items in the income statement.

