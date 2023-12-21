Beyond Gaming: PlanX Launches the World's First BRC20 Gaming Inscription

Singapore, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanX has announced the launch of PLXX, the world's first gaming inscription, a move seen as ushering in a new era in the Bitcoin ecosystem. This innovative move has sparked worldwide attention and discussion, and is of great significance for both the cryptocurrency and gaming industries.

History of Inscriptions

The current inscription craze can be traced back to January 2023. This vitality, which represents the emerging forces, has led to an explosive growth in minting activity. By the end of February 2023, over 100,000 NFTs had been engraved on the OG blockchain using the system, causing a significant increase in Bitcoin miners' fee income.





Now, in the past year, Bitcoin has already minted over 46 million inscriptions, and the number is still increasing. To date, users have spent over $105 million to engrave their data.

PLXX, the first game-enabled inscription

On December 18, PlanX, the first DEX aggregator in the GameFi field, announced the launch of the game inscription PLXX;

In less than two hours, the total supply of 2,100,000,000 PLXX was fully minted;

To date, PLXX's trading volume on OKX has reached 24.2616 BTC, Market Cap has reached 53.6022 BTC, with 11,508 transactions and only 417 holders;





Data analysis of holders shows that the top 10 holders account for 20.14% of the total, compared to the total number of holders, PLXX inscriptions are more dispersed, indicating that PLXX is basically held by retail investors in a dispersed manner, which basically conforms to the principle of "decentralization".





Gaming with Bitcoin inscriptions innovation

By fusing gaming with the indexing technology represented by Bitcoin inscriptions, PlanX brings new experiences and opportunities to players and investors alike. Inscriptions are a unique digital asset that can be traded and applied within the game.



According to PlanX's team plan, these inscriptions belong not only to one organization or individual, but to all gamers worldwide. It symbolizes each person's contribution and ownership of the virtual world of this planet. Here are details:



1. Indexing Services: We recognize at PLXX that ordinal ecology plays a key role in the BTC ecology. As a result, PlanX anticipates and implements a modular game ecosystem that will pave the way for the game world of the future.

2. Donation Agreements: As one of the core features of the PlanX platform, our donation agreements are designed to provide support for potential game assets. This not only supports the game developers, but also promotes the prosperity of the entire gaming community.

3. Ordinal Open Source Tools Platform: PlanX deeply understands the challenges faced by game developers. To this end, we provide open source tools for game developers through PLXX bridge to lower the barrier to entry into the game asset ecosystem, so that developers can more easily and efficiently access our services and tools.



The Future of PlanX and PLXX

PLXX, the world's first game inscription published by PlanX, is not only a gaming platform inscription, it also represents the vision and vision of the future gaming world. Through collective intelligence and creativity, PLXX encourages everyone to participate in creating their own virtual world.



Reshaping the future of the gaming industry through sharing, community collaboration and innovation. This platform is not only a meeting point for games, but also a bridge connecting players around the world to create a multiverse world together



This means that players can get PLXX inscriptions through the game and participate in the Bitcoin ecosystem. This innovative model not only injects new vitality into the game industry, but also provides new possibilities for the expansion of cryptocurrency application scenarios.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.