Hubbell Announces Sale of Residential Lighting Business

Shelton, CT, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to sell its Residential Lighting business to Kingswood Capital Management, LP, for a cash purchase price of $131 million, subject to customary adjustments. The business sells indoor and outdoor lighting solutions and is expected to generate approximately $190 million in sales in 2023.



“This transaction reflects our ongoing strategy to create a focused portfolio with attractive growth and margin characteristics,” said Gerben Bakker, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Hubbell’s portfolio is strategically aligned around grid modernization and electrification megatrends, and our leading positions across the energy infrastructure will enable us to continue effectively serving utility and electrical customers in front of and behind the meter. I would like to thank our Residential Lighting colleagues for their many contributions to Hubbell.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2022 revenues of $4.9 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding anticipated growth, changes in operating results, market conditions and economic conditions, strategy, and statements regarding the consummation of the proposed transaction and the Residential Lighting business’ projected 2023 sales, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “depend”, “plan”, “estimated”, “predict”, “target”, “should”, “could”, “may”, “subject to”, “continues”, “growing”, “prospective”, “forecast”, “projected”, “purport”, “might”, “if”, “contemplate”, “potential”, “pending”, “target”, “goals”, “scheduled”, “will”, “will likely be”, and similar words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual and future performance or Hubbell’s achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: business conditions, geopolitical conditions (including the wars in Ukraine and Israel, as well as trade tensions with China) and changes in general economic conditions, in particular industries, markets or geographic regions, and ongoing softness in the residential markets, as well the potential for a significant economic slowdown, continued inflation, stagflation or recession, higher interest rates, and higher energy costs; our ability to offset increases in material and non-material costs through price recovery and volume growth; effects of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and the potential use of hedging instruments to hedge the exposure to fluctuating rates of foreign currency exchange on inventory purchases; the outcome of contingencies or costs compared to amounts provided for such contingencies, including those with respect to pension withdrawal liabilities; achieving sales levels to meet revenue expectations; unexpected costs or charges, certain of which may be outside Hubbell’s control; the effects of trade tariffs, import quotas and other trade restrictions or actions taken by the United States, United Kingdom, and other countries, including changes in U.S. trade policies; failure to achieve projected levels of efficiencies, cost savings and cost reduction measures, including those expected as a result of our lean initiatives and strategic sourcing plans, regulatory issues, changes in tax laws including multijurisdictional implementation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's comprehensive base erosion and profit shifting plan, or changes in geographic profit mix affecting tax rates and availability of tax incentives; the impact of and ability to fully integrate strategic acquisitions, including the acquisitions of PCX Holding LLC, Ripley Tools, LLC, Nooks Hill Road, LLC, REF Automation Limited, REF Alabama Inc., EI Electronics LLC, Indústria Eletromecânica Balestro Ltda. and Systems Control; the impact of certain divestitures, including the benefits and costs of, the sale of the Commercial and Industrial Lighting business to GE Current; the ability to effectively develop and introduce new products, expand into new markets and deploy capital; Hubbell and Kingswood’s ability to complete the proposed transaction on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all; failure to achieve the anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction; other risks related to the completion of the proposed transaction and actions related thereto, including transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; and other factors described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the “Business”, “Risk Factors”, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk” sections in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.