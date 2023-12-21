Cytek® Biosciences Introduces the Cytek Orion™ Reagent Cocktail Preparation System, the First-of-its-Kind Automated Cocktail Preparation Instrument for Flow Cytometry

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, announced today the introduction of the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system. Cytek’s new automated reagent cocktailing technology simplifies and accelerates laboratory workflow, assures consistent experimental results, saves time and reduces the potential for errors.

Manually preparing reagent cocktails for flow cytometry can be a time-consuming, error-prone process, particularly when panels with more than six colors are being used. The Cytek Orion system, a small, easy-to-operate, fully automated reagent cocktail preparation instrument for flow cytometry, eliminates the need for lab technicians to manually prepare multicolor antibody cocktails for flow cytometry. With the Cytek Orion system, users can mix and manage reagent cocktail combinations of up to 60 individual reagent antibody conjugates.

The Cytek Orion workflow is designed to fit seamlessly with the Cytek ecosystem of complete solutions – including its cloud-based platform, analyzers, sorter, reagents, and software. It is instrument agnostic, enabling it to be used with other systems as well.

Key features include:

Accommodates antibody-conjugate tubes with volumes of 0.5 mL to 2.0 mL per tube

Up to 60 individual reagents can be added per cocktail

Aspirator can add 4 uL to 200 uL of reagent to cocktail at the proper volume and concentration

SpectroPrep ™ software stores information regarding reagents in a library for future use and can provide an audit trail

software stores information regarding reagents in a library for future use and can provide an audit trail Users can mix up to three different reagent cocktails per run

Users can create cocktail recipes and save for reuse, or use pre-programmed recipes for Cytek kits and assays

Key benefits include:

Hands-on time savings in the lab due to walk away automation

Reduces costs due to potential human errors in cocktail preparation

Decrease in repetitive motion injuries when preparing high-color assays



“While other solutions enable everything from washing to staining and more, the Cytek Orion system is unique in that it is focused solely on cocktail making for sample preparation,” noted Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “This singular focus gives the Cytek Orion reagent cocktail preparation system a smaller footprint and makes it ideal for applications such as drug discovery that will use the same cocktail multiple times. It also ensures that users are only paying for features that they need – at a cost of approximately half that of competitive solutions. The introduction of this unique new preparation device moves the Cytek roadmap forward, expands our suite of solutions for the cell analysis market and is expected to broaden our reach into new markets.”

Please visit www.cytekbio.com for more information.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Cytek Aurora™ CS; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Cytek Orion, SpectroPrep, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website ( www.cytekbio.com ), LinkedIn page and X (formerly Twitter) account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might," "will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Cytek’s new product launch, business plans and market opportunities. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as those relating to Cytek’s ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization; Cytek’s ability to manage relationships with key customers and suppliers; Cytek’s ability to retain key employees; Cytek’s ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations; global economic and market conditions; competition; and Cytek’s dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and other filings Cytek Biosciences makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek’s forward-looking statements. Although Cytek believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Cytek as of the date hereof, and Cytek disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

Investor Contact:

Paul Goodson

Head of Investor Relations

Cytek Biosciences

pgoodson@cytekbio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e723b4c-c539-4001-b94a-c9e74375c981