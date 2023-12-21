Fujifilm Launches the 46kUV Inkjet Printbar System, a High-Speed Inkjet Imprinter for Labels and Packaging

Lebanon, N.H., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions, a leading global inkjet solution provider, today announced the launch of its FUJIFILM 46kUV Inkjet Printbar System, a new integrated print solution for industrial production operations for printing on a wide range of labels and packaging material. The FUJIFILM 46kUV Inkjet Printbar System features a drop-on-demand design to streamline workflow with fast, industry-leading printing speeds of up to 500 feet per minute.

Fujifilm’s 46kUV Inkjet Printbar System uses Fujifilm’s proprietary SAMBA® printhead technology, which leverages the precision of silicon MEMS processing and sputtered PZT in an ingenious parallelogram shape. Additionally, Fujifilm’s 46kUV Inkjet Printer System has a native resolution of 1200 dots per inch (DPI) to cover a broad range of today’s label quality needs, and can print individually unique QR codes, as well as produce high-quality small fonts.

“We’ve seen the use of inkjet continue to grow in the label and packaging markets given its ability to produce high-quality output with variable data,” said Greg Balch, vice president and general manager of the FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions group. “Our vision behind the 46kUV Inkjet Printbar System is to help fill an important gap in the market for imprinting at high DPI and with high reliability.”

Fujifilm’s 46kUV Inkjet Printbar System is available in four print widths, including 10”, 13”, 17” and 20” to integrate seamlessly into traditional printing processes, minimizing the need for extensive training and process changes. Fujifilm’s 3IC document creation software can be used with the 46kUV Inkjet Printbar System to efficiently create variable data content. The printbar’s cleaning and capping module is designed to help maintain image quality. The use of the 46kUV Inkjet Printbar System utilizes Fujifilm’s proprietary REDIJET® patented ink recirculation to optimize image quality across the print width to minimize the need for printhead refurbishment.

The FUJIFILM 46kUV Inkjet Printbar System is now available for sale worldwide. To learn more about the product and its capabilities, please visit the product page.

FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions’ vision is to be the foremost choice for enabling productivity, sustainability, profitability, and innovation through inkjet printing technology; and to have a reputation for quality, customer focus, flexibility, and performance that far exceeds our customers’ expectations. We serve a diverse range of applications and industry segments.

FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions is an inkjet solution provider within the FUJIFILM Inkjet Business Division. We use system design, engineering and integration in support of a range of legacy and emerging applications in graphic arts and industrial segments. All this is from a supplier with global technology and service resources in support of our customers.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.