Consumer, Packaging & Foodservice Industry Top Trends for 2024

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Themes in Consumer, Packaging and Foodservice in 2024 - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the top ten themes impacting the consumer industries in 2024 including what challenges these bring and how they can be leveraged effectively to gain a competitive edge.



The top themes in 2024 will be AI, Cybersecurity, Digitalization, Easy and Affordable, Ecommerce, ESG, the Future of Work, Health and Wellness, Robotics, and Supply Chain Management.

With geopolitical instability and economic uncertainty being the key macroeconomic drivers across the globe, it is especially vital for consumer companies to understand these themes and the impact they will have in 2024.



Report Scope

AI will play a crucial role in 2024 and beyond in underpinning and improving other important technologies.

Consumer industries are still behind where they need to be in terms of investment in more sophisticated cybersecurity infrastructure.

Macroeconomic uncertainty will prevail in 2024 so digitized, more efficient supply chains will still be a must across all consumer industries.

In 2024 there is a sense that we are moving towards the so-called ESG 2.0, which industries will be obliged to take part in.

Key Report Benefits

Gain insight into the top themes for 2024.

Identify how consumer companies are using the top themes in their business strategies.

Discover how new consumer behaviors will influence industry themes and consumer brands in 2024 and the years ahead.

2024 Theme Maps

Artificial Intelligence

Cybersecurity

Digitalization

Easy and Affordable

Ecommerce

Environmental, Social, and Governance

The Future of Work

Health and Wellness

Robotics

Supply Chain Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hf7h9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.