Cricket World Cup 2023: Comprehensive Post-Event Analysis Published Detailing Sponsorships, Broadcasters and Ticketing Trends

An analysis of the recent 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.



Disney+ Hotstar broke a viewership recod of 59 million for the Men's World Cup Final. These viewing figures surpassed the peak viewership of 53 million recorded in the India-New Zealand semi-final. The high interest in the competition is not surprising given that India is the biggest cricket-consuming market on the planet.

According to the ICC, approximately 85 per cent of ICC's broadcast revenue comes from India. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has 27 sponsorship deals. Emirates Airline boasted the largest annual deal, with an estimated value of $15,000,000. BookMyShow, the online ticket platform, were one of six sponsors who solely sponsored the 2023 Men's World Cup. Most deals for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 covered numerous ICC events across many years.



This years World Cup was the biggest Cricket World Cup to date in terms of prize money. The 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup saw winners, Australia, earn $4 million from the overall $10 million prize pot. The runners-up, India, are set to receive $2 million. The prize money for this year's tournament also sets the precedent for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025.



Many fans were left annoyed at ticket prices and a chaotic ticket system. Usually, the average ICC World Cup 2023 ticket price between $6 to $300 (?500 to ?25,000). Many fans in India had hoped to attend the Cricket World Cup on home soil, however there was a major delay in announcing the final schedule and a chaotic ticketing system process forced many to give up on their dream.



The tournament attracted a tournament-record of 1.25 million spectators. More than 90,000 fans attended the World Cup final. However, when the World Cup got underway on the 5th October, only a few thousand seats were occupied in a stadium that houses at least 120,000 spectators. As the tournament progressed, it was clear that the matches which included India were most popular.



Key Report Highlights



A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place in India. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the sponsorship portfolio's of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

This report provides an overview of the event including a sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

An analysis of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is included and the estimated annual values are provided. Information regarding the events ticketing and attendance figures, team and player profile as well as the competitions prize-money is also included.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Event Introduction -Executive Summary

2. Media Landscape

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Viewership

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Broadcasters Breakdown

3. Sponsorship Summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Sponsorship Breakdown

4. Prize Money

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Ticketing Breakdown

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Attendance Breakdown

6. Team and Player Profile

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Champions - Australia

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Player of the Tournament - Virat Kohli

Company Coverage

Emirates Airline

Oppo

Polycab

IndusInd Bank

DP World

Nissan

FanCraze

MRY Tyres

Bira 91

Coca-Cola

Nium

FanCode

Dream11

BharatPe

Near

Byju's

Upstox

Mphasis

Booking.com

Mastercard

MoneyGram

Royal Stag

Saudi Aramco

TYKA Sports

Limca

BookMyShow

Barmy Army

