Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Report 2024-2030 Featuring Key Players Ixico, Navitas Life Sciences, Resonance Health, Proscan Imaging & Medpace

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services, Reading & Analytical Services), End-use, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical trial imaging market size is expected to reach USD 1.97 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period.

Increasing research and development spending to discover new drugs and therapies to treat chronic diseases is propelling the industry growth. Images obtained from the internal examination of the body are used to determine drug activity. Clinical trial imaging provides rapid, detailed, and accurate screening. The need for clinical trial imaging is rapidly increasing in all phases of trials. Medical imaging in clinical trials is used as a primary, quantitative, and surrogate biomarker.





The clinical trial design includes selecting patient population, stratification based on biomarkers, different methods for allocation treatments, choosing efficient and reliable endpoints and validation of surrogate endpoints, calculating sample size, trial simulations, adaptive trial set-up, statistical and interim analysis, and assisting clients to deal with regulatory authorities such as EMA and FDA to discuss study design or defend study results.



Market players provide analytical testing services, pharmacokinetic, reading, and pharmacodynamics services for enhanced clinical development. IXICO offers advanced technologies for catalyzing clinical trials in neuroscience. Imaging biomarkers by the company help in measuring the safety and effectiveness of therapies used for neuro-imaging. Imaging biomarkers are effective in radiological reads. This provides the reading of MRI scans for central neuro to enhance the assessment of ongoing monitoring of drug safety and subject eligibility



Clinical Trial Imaging Market Report Highlights

Project and Data Management Services held the largest share in 2023 due to the growing requirement for data management and workflow for clinical trial imaging

Operational imaging services held a significant share in 2023 and include imaging modalities such as MRI, CT scan, Ultrasound, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), X-rays, and others

The oncology segment held the largest share in 2023. High prevalence of cancer cases and the constant need for new and innovative therapies to treat various types of cancer are expected to fuel the market growth.

CROs held the largest share in 2023 due to increasing investments in the field of research and development, snowballing outsourcing activities by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to cut down the cost and time, and patent expiration

North America dominated this market with the largest share in 2023 due to the increasing geriatric population, along with chronic diseases and growing demand for treatment options.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Growing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies

Growing number of contract research organizations (CRO)

Increasing research and development investments

Market Restraint Analysis

High cost of machinery and installations

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Clinical Trial Imaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. X-ray Systems Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Clinical Trial Imaging Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Clinical Trial Design and Consultation Services

4.1.2. Reading and Analytical Services

4.1.3. Operational Imaging

4.1.4. System and Technology Support Services

4.1.5. Project and Data Management

4.2. Services Market Share, 2018 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Clinical Trial Design and Consultation Services

4.5.2. Reading and Analytical Services

4.5.3. Operational Imaging Services

4.5.3.2. Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

4.5.3.3. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

4.5.3.4. X-rays

4.5.3.5. Ultrasound

4.5.3.6. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

4.5.4. System and Technology Support Services

4.5.5. Project and Data Management



Chapter 5. Clinical Trial Imaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.2. Application Market Share, 2018 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Application Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

5.5.2. Chronic Kidney Disease

5.5.3. Diabetes

5.5.4. Cardiovascular Diseases

5.5.5. Ophthalmology

5.5.6. Oncology

5.5.7. Musculoskeletal

5.5.8. Gastroenterology

5.5.9. Pediatrics



Chapter 6. Clinical Trial Imaging Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

6.1.2. Medical Devices Manufacturers

6.1.3. Academic and Government Research Institutes

6.1.4. Contract Research Organization (CRO)

6.2. End-use Market Share, 2018 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Clinical Trial Imaging Market by End-use Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.5.1. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

6.5.2. Medical Devices Manufacturers

6.5.3. Academic and Government Research Institutes

6.5.4. Contract Research Organization (CRO)





Chapter 7. Clinical Trial Imaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Ixico

Navitas Life Sciences

Resonance Health

Proscan Imaging

Radiant Sage

Medpace

Biomedical Systems

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Intrinsic Imaging

Biotelemetry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1o836y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment