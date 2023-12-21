Decentralized Finance Technology Market Anticipates Impressive 28.4% CAGR Growth by 2034 | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global decentralized finance technology market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 75.7 billion in 2024, driven by the integration of decentralized finance in gaming. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 28.4% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 919.8 billion by 2034.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is non fungible tokens. The intersection of DeFi and NFTs creates new opportunities for decentralized ownership, fractionalization of assets, and innovative financial models around digital collectibles.

Projects working on layer 2 scaling solutions, such as Optimistic Rollups and zk Rollups, aim to address the scalability issues of blockchain networks, making DeFi more scalable and cost effective. Decentralized oracles provide reliable external data to smart contracts, reducing reliance on centralized sources and enhancing the security and reliability of DeFi applications.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry - Get Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18625

DeFi projects focusing on microfinance and financial inclusion aim to provide services to unbanked and underbanked populations, unlocking economic opportunities for a broader range of individuals. Ongoing innovation in decentralized derivatives markets and options trading platforms introduces new financial instruments and risk management tools to the DeFi ecosystem.

Platforms offering dynamic and algorithmic asset management solutions attract users looking for automated and optimized portfolio strategies in the DeFi space. The development and adoption of enhanced security measures, including formal verification of smart contracts and insurance protocols, aim to minimize the risk of vulnerabilities and attacks.

“The ongoing digital transformation in the financial industry is a major driver for embedded banking.” opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

The development and adoption of interoperable protocols and standards promote collaboration between different DeFi projects and ecosystems, fostering a more interconnected financial landscape.

The concept of Decentralized Autonomous Liquidity Pools involves creating decentralized and community governed liquidity pools, allowing for more flexible and community driven liquidity provision. The rise of decentralized insurance platforms provides users with coverage against smart contract failures, hacks, and other risks, adding a layer of security to the DeFi ecosystem.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global decentralized finance technology market was valued at US$ 59.6 billion by 2023-end.

was valued by 2023-end. From 2019 to 2023 , the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 26.3%.

, the market demand expanded at a The market in Australia is expected to expand at a CAGR of 31.9% through 2034.

through 2034. By industry, the BFSI segment to account for a share of 24.0% in 2024.

in 2024. From 2024 to 2034, decentralized finance technology market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 28.4%.

By 2034, the market value of decentralized finance technology is expected to reach US$ 919.8 billion.

The development of algorithmic stablecoins aims to maintain price stability through algorithmic mechanisms, reducing reliance on collateral backed stablecoins, remarks an FMI analyst.

Key Companies Profiled

Compound Labs, Inc.

MakerDAO

Aave

Uniswap

SushiSwap

Curve Finance

Synthetix

Balancer

Bancor Network

Badger DAO

Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18625

Recent Developments

In 2022, Compound, a decentralized finance protocol, introduced a new iteration called Comet. The updated protocol places a strong focus on enhancing capital efficiency, bolstering security measures, and providing users with a streamlined experience for borrowing and lending cryptocurrencies.

In 2022, the DeFi platform experienced a security breach, with Terra Luna falling victim to an attack that resulted in a staggering loss of USD 40 billion within the DeFi industry. The incident is recognized as one of the major security breaches in the DeFi sector, causing a significant downturn in the global market.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global decentralized finance technology market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the decentralized finance technology market, the market is segmented on the basis of component (decentralized applications, and smart contracts), application (asset management, compliance and kYT, data analytics, payments, gaming), and industry (BFSI, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, automotive, and others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

The technology team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18625

Segmentation Analysis of the Decentralized Finance Technology Market

Component:

Decentralized Applications

Smart Contracts

Application:

Asset Management

Compliance and KYT

Data Analytics

Payments

Gaming



Industry:

BFSI

Retail and E-Commerce

Media and Entertainment

Automotive

Others



Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Authored by:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Technology Domain:

The global Microsoft Dynamics market size reached US$ 9,821.0 million. Over the projection period, demand for Microsoft Dynamics solutions is expected to rise at a 12.2% CAGR.

The graphics processing unit market share is estimated to be valued at US$ 70.9 billion in 2024. The graphics processing unit market is expected to reach US$ 1,159.3 billion by 2034, developing at a CAGR of 32.2%.

The analytics as a service (AaaS) market trend size was projected to be US$ 9.5 billion in 2023. In 2024, the industry is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 11.8 billion.

The asset integrity management market growth is estimated to be valued at US$ 26.8 billion in 2024. The asset integrity management market is expected to reach US$ 44.4 billion by 2034, developing at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The semiconductor substrate market demand is estimated to be valued at US$ 13.3 billion in 2024. The semiconductor substrate market is expected to reach US$ 36.1 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 10.5%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube