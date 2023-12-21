Hexagon Purus ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

(Oslo, 21 December 2023) Hexagon Purus ASA calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 11 January 2024 at 12:00 (CET). Please find the convening notice attached.

For additional information, please contact:

Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, Director Investor Relations, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

