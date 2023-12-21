PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 21st December 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-











Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

21/12/2023

Share Price:

£5.10 Matching Shares

Award Date: 21/12/2023

Share Price:

£5.10 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 21/12/2023 Simon Coles 25 25 3,510 Katy Wilde 25 25 5,284 Alan Dale 24 24 3,605 Benjamin Ford 24 24 1,979 Nicholas Wiles 24 24 1,883 Mark Latham 24 24 1,390 Tanya Murphy 25 25 1,487 Christopher Paul 24 24 4,009 Anthony Sappor 25 25 2,180 Jo Toolan 24 24 5,192 Stephen O’Neill 25 25 906 Anna Holness 25 25 906 Nick Williams 9 9 1,286 Rob Harding 25 25 190

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.



The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138