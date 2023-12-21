PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 21st December 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
                                

 

 

 		Partnership Shares
Purchase Date:
21/12/2023
Share Price:
£5.10		Matching Shares
Award Date: 21/12/2023
Share Price:
£5.10		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 21/12/2023
Simon Coles25253,510
Katy Wilde25255,284
Alan Dale24243,605
Benjamin Ford24241,979
Nicholas Wiles24241,883
Mark Latham24241,390
Tanya Murphy25251,487
Christopher Paul24244,009
Anthony Sappor25252,180
Jo Toolan24245,192
Stephen O’Neill2525906
Anna Holness2525906
Nick Williams991,286
Rob Harding2525190

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.


The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/