Cybersecurity in the Medical Devices Market - Thematic Intelligence Report

Cybersecurity remains a priority for enterprises



The tech industry is experiencing significant upheaval. Big Tech has made mass layoffs to cut costs, and cybersecurity companies are not immune. However, while information technology (IT) budgets face scrutiny as companies cut discretionary spending, cybersecurity will remain a priority.

Cyber risk is higher than ever, and the consequences of attacks are significant. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, global cybercrime will reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. Tackling this issue requires investment, and the publisher forecasts that cybersecurity revenues will reach $344 billion worldwide by 2030.



Cyberattacks are especially dangerous to healthcare



Weak cybersecurity measures expose companies to serious risk. Victim companies suffer operationally, as systems are rendered unusable; reputationally, as customers lose trust; and legally, as ever-stricter regulators seek to punish.

The healthcare industry is particularly vulnerable because it uses extremely sensitive data. Pharma companies have proprietary scientific data and intellectual property, medical devices companies develop connected devices, and healthcare companies collect and utilize patient data.

Additionally, operational functions are often literally matters of life and death. Breaches in healthcare and pharma cost more than those in almost any other industry.



