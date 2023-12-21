Hindenburg Research Accuses Maison Solutions (MSS) of “Illegal and Nefarious Pumping/Manipulation” – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) Investigation:

“We are investigating whether Maison Solutions may have misled investors about its management team and financial results,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

On Dec. 15, 2023, Hindenburg Research issued a scathing tweet concluding “[w]e believe $MSS is slated to suffer a similar fate to $GDHG and that retail shareholders will once again be left holding the bag on a massively overvalued company that has become bloated in size due to illegal and nefarious pumping/manipulation.”

Hindenburg reportedly revealed that Maison Solutions had an apparently undisclosed federal tax lien and highlighted millions the company spent acquiring assets from the wife of the company’s CEO (John Xu).

In addition, Hindenburg reportedly accused Xu and a related entity of being named defendants in 2020 litigation alleging that Xu and the entity used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program, and observed that Maison Solutions used an underwriter (Joseph Stone Capital) for its IPO that has numerous FINRA violations including for “knowingly providing substantial assistance to salespeople conducting fraudulent and unethical sales practices” and for “manipulative practices.”

In response, the price of Maison Solutions shares plunged $12.71, or down over 83%, on Dec. 15, 2023.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Maison Solutions should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email MSS@hbsslaw.com.

