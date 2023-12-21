Global Premium Sun Care Market Projected to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2030: China Fastest Growing Market

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Sun Care Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Premium Sun Care Products estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.







Key Insights and Projections

The premium sector of the sun care industry has witnessed substantial growth, evolving consumer awareness, and the rising adoption of advanced sun protection formulas. Analysts estimate the global market, valued at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, to escalate to an anticipated US$18.3 Billion by 2030. This growth reflects a steadfast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the period from 2022 to 2030.

Regional Market Developments

The United States holds a significant stance within the market, estimated at US$3.7 Billion in 2022. However, China is predicted to experience a remarkable CAGR of 6.6%. This accelerated growth indicates a potential market size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030. Notably, other regions such as Japan and Canada are anticipated to grow at CAGRs of 2.1% and 3.3%, respectively, through the forecast period. Within the European scope, Germany emerges as a key player, with an expected growth rate of around 2.6% CAGR.

Future market dynamics are influenced by nuanced factors including—but not limited to—the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the fluctuation of global inflation rates, and the progressive lifting of China's zero-Covid policy. Supply chain considerations, international trade relations, and the looming possibility of a global recession also serve to shape the contours of the premium sun care products market.

Highlighting select competitors, the report features an ensemble of industry leaders that have sculpted the market landscape. This premium segment of sun care products showcases innovation and dedication to consumer health, spearheaded by these benchmark-setting enterprises.

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson and Johnson

L'OREAL SA

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido Company, Limited

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

