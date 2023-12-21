Heartland Express Highlights Commitment to U.S. Veterans

Heartland’s family of companies highlights dedication to U.S. military veterans in 2023.



Supports National Wreaths Across America Day’s wreath-laying ceremonies this month in all 50 states honoring America’s fallen who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country’s freedoms.

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truckload carrier Heartland Express, joined by their family of companies, Millis Transfer of Black River Falls, WI; Smith Transport of Roaring Spring, PA; and Contractor Freighters Inc. (CFI) of Joplin, MO, note their strong commitment cross-organizationally to U.S. Veterans post successful deliveries for Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day.

In 2023, the Heartland family of companies delivered wreaths to wreath-laying ceremonies at 38 locations across the contiguous 48 states, including Camp Lewis Cemetery, Camp Nelson National Cemetery, and Arlington National Cemetery. Heartland Express will continue their commitment to supporting military Veterans for years to come.

For all 38 locations delivered to in 2023, 18 professional drivers made it possible. 16 of those professional drivers are also a U.S. military Veteran, making these deliveries personal as they reflect on their service and their essential role in transporting this unique measure of America’s respect for the military.

“We salute each professional driver who made a Wreaths delivery this year for their service of the past and their continued commitment to honor the fallen. I’m proud that all our companies have chosen to participate in Wreaths Across America Day in 2023, some recognizing an inaugural year. Heartland Express’s family of companies has a unique opportunity to deliver across the country on Wreaths Across America Day. It is humbling to be a part of this annual tribute, and we are committed to continuing WAA’s mission to remember our fallen U.S. Veterans, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of our freedoms,” said Mike Gerdin, CEO of Heartland Express. “At all our companies, we provide Veterans with opportunity and a warm embrace. Their service is not only recognized but also honored and celebrated.”

Each Heartland Express company demonstrates their support of Veterans in unique ways. Either through their participation with WAA, Holy Joe’s Café, or support of a local DAV chapter, dedication to supporting U.S. Veterans is a unified mission across all four entities. Notably, Heartland Express participated in the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight and is a long-standing sponsor of the American Legion of Iowa Foundation. Additionally, CFI has supported Holy Joe’s Café for multiple decades, delivering coffee to frontline U.S. troops both domestically and internationally.

Wreaths Across America is joined by thousands of school, scout, civic, and religious groups nationwide who fund wreath sponsorships and help ensure that the organization reaches its goal of placing a wreath on each hero’s grave.

ABOUT HEARTLAND EXPRESS (NASDAQ: HTLD) – Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa, serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States and Mexico. Heartland focuses primarily on regional freight, offering shippers industry-leading on-time service. With three additional brands, they provide as a multifaceted supply chain solutions for businesses across North America. Heartland Express’s family of companies includes a portfolio of asset-based Truckload, Temp-Control services, and logistics services in Mexico. Through the motto of Service for Success, Heartland Express delivers on time and safely, as promised, since 1978. Primary industries served include but are not limited to automotive, manufacturing, consumer goods, food, and retail. For more information, visit heartlandexpress.com.

