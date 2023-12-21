Medical Food Market Forecast to Reach USD 38.90 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Food Market by Category (Formulas for Metabolic Disorders, Nutritionally Complete Formulas, Nutritionally Incomplete Formulas), Type (Enteral Medical Food, Oral Medical Food), Form, Distribution Channel, Application - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Medical Food Market size was estimated at USD 25.12 billion in 2022, USD 26.32 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.61% to reach USD 38.90 billion by 2030.







Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the Medical Food Market.

Based on Category, the market is studied across Formulas for Metabolic Disorders, Nutritionally Complete Formulas, Nutritionally Incomplete Formulas, and Oral Rehydration Products. The Nutritionally Complete Formulas commanded largest market share of 32.12% in 2022, followed by Oral Rehydration Products.





Based on Type, the market is studied across Enteral Medical Food and Oral Medical Food. The Oral Medical Food commanded largest market share of 51.23% in 2022, followed by Enteral Medical Food.





Based on Form, the market is studied across Liquid, Pills, and Powder. The Liquid commanded largest market share of 61.23% in 2022, followed by Powder.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $26.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Alfasigma USA, Inc.

Cerecin Inc.

Danone S.A.

Dutch Medical Food

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Medtrition, Inc.

Meiji Holdings and Co., Ltd.

Metagenics, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Swiss Medical Food AG

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc.

