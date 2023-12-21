Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Augmentation Therapy Market Surges Ahead With Rise In Respiratory Diseases As Per The Business Research Company's Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Augmentation Therapy Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Augmentation Therapy Global Market Report 2024, the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy market has demonstrated robust growth, escalating from $1.58 billion in 2023 to a projected $1.69 billion in 2024, with an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth witnessed in the historic period is attributed to improved diagnosis, successful awareness campaigns, increased clinical research, and the influence of an aging population.



Anticipated Strong Growth in the Forecast Period

The alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, reaching an estimated value of $2.26 billion by 2028, maintaining a CAGR of 7.5%. The projected growth in the forecast period is fueled by advancements in telehealth and remote monitoring, the evolution of precision medicine, and developments in gene therapy. Key trends in the forecast period encompass long-term safety and efficacy data, patient-centered care models, tele-rehabilitation programs, and personalized dosing regimens.

Driving Forces: Addressing the Rise of Respiratory Diseases

The upsurge in respiratory diseases stands out as a prominent driver propelling the growth of the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy market. Respiratory diseases, affecting the lungs and respiratory system, lead to breathing difficulties and impaired lung function. Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy emerges as a crucial intervention, aiming to treat respiratory diseases by supplementing the deficient protein in individuals with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. This therapy restores the balance of protease-antiprotease activity in the lungs, shielding lung tissue from damage caused by excessive neutrophil elastase activity and reducing inflammation. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States reported 8,300 tuberculosis (TB) cases in 2022, marking an increase from 7,874 cases in 2021. The escalating number of respiratory diseases underscores the pivotal role of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy in mitigating their impact.

Leading Players and Innovative Therapies

Major players in the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy market are at the forefront of technological innovation, propelling the development of groundbreaking therapies. For instance, Inhibrx Inc. received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for INBRX-101, a recombinant human AAT-Fc fusion protein designed for treating alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Such innovations position leading companies as trailblazers, strengthening their market presence.

Regional Dominance and Market Segmentation

As of 2023, North America emerges as the largest region in the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy market. The alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy market is segmented based on product types, including Glassia, Aralast NP, Prolastin C, Zemaira, and Respreeza. Route of administration options encompasses Oral, Injection, and Inhalation. End-users include Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Other End Users.

Stakeholders in the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy market find themselves at the forefront of shaping the future of respiratory health. The industry's robust growth, driven by innovation, increased healthcare awareness, and technological advancements, positions it as a key player in the realm of respiratory care. Equipped with insights from the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy market report, industry players can navigate the evolving challenges, unlocking new avenues for growth, and contributing to a healthier future through advanced alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapies.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Augmentation Therapy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy market size, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy market segments, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

