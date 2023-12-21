Iceland Seafood International hf: Changes to the Group management

Reynir Jonsson has today informed the Company that he has decided to leave his position as a Group CFO of Iceland Seafood International hf. Reynir will be fullfilling his responsibilities in the current capacity until end of March 2024. The search for a successor with relevant experties will now be initiated.

Ægir Páll Friðbertsson, CEO

"Reynir has served as a CFO of Iceland Seafood Group for over 10 years. During these years, Iceland Sefood has grown significantly and built up a strong position in the European market. I would like to thank Reynir for his contribution and good work for the company during this time."