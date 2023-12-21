Paris, December 21, 2023

Success of Air France-KLM Group's global employee shareholding plan



Air France-KLM has successfully finalized its "Partners for the future" employee shareholding offer, a capital increase reserved for approximatively 75,000 eligible employees of the Group, launched in November 2023.

For this Group's first worldwide operation, approximatively 17,000 employees located in 19 countries, representing approximately 22% of the total workforce of the Group, have subscribed to the "Partners for the future" offer, enabling them to invest in Air France-KLM shares on preferential terms.

The total subscription amounts to nearly 46,073,029 euros, corresponding to the issue of 5,716,256 new shares with a par value of one euro each. As a result, the Company's share capital was increased by 5,716,256 euros, from 257,053,613 euros to 262,769,869 euros.

Following this issuance, the employee shareholders in Air France-KLM’s share capital, within the meaning of Article L. 225-102 of the French Commercial Code, is just over 3% of the share capital.

Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM, stated: "Providing our employees with the opportunity to become Air France-KLM shareholders is a solid step in aligning all teams toward improved performance and long-term value creation. Our employees’ strong level of participation demonstrates their confidence and commitment, as well as their desire to contribute to our future success. This is an encouraging sign that reinforces our determination to successfully implement our overall strategy."

