IBA – Transparency Notification

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, December 21, 2023 18:00
Summary of the notification
IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on December 19th 2023.
In its notification, NORGES BANK indicated that following an acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights, its total shareholding in IBA SA had increased and its shareholding in IBA shares with voting rights had crossed the threshold of 2% on 15/12/2023.
Content of the notification
- Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights
- Notification by: A person notifying alone
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: 15/12/2023
- Threshold crossed (in %) : 2%
- Denominator : 40.595.290
- Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)
-
- Additional information
