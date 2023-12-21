PRESS RELEASE

CARBIOS publishes its second sustainability report and confirms its ambitions to accelerate the circular economy for plastic

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 21 December 2023 (18:00 CET). CARBIOS, (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, publishes its second Sustainability Report with 2022 as the reference year. Like the first, this report is not subject to any publication obligation for the company, confirms CARBIOS' commitment and desire for transparency in terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Going beyond the industrial development of its innovative technologies, the company shares its progress and ambitions for the future.

In 2022, several objectives were achieved:

Increase of the number of independent directors on the Board of Directors,

Completion of the first carbon footprint report to sustainably reduce greenhouse gas emissions,

Consolidation of the life cycle analysis (LCA) of the PET enzymatic depolymerization process,

Continuation of employee training in safety and environmental issues.

These initiatives help to lay the foundations for CARBIOS' CSR approach, which is a key strategic pillar on the same level as R&D and industrial and commercial development.

Emmanuel Ladent, CEO of CARBIOS: "Being a player in sustainable development should not be limited to offering technological solutions with low environmental impact, however innovative they may be. The way we see our role as a sustainable development player must apply to all our activities: we want and must be exemplary in terms of environmental, social and governance practices, business ethics and the involvement of all our stakeholders. We see this as CARBIOS' responsibility.”

In October 2023, CARBIOS appointed Bénédicte Garbil as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability: "In 2022, CARBIOS strengthened its governance, building a solid foundation for our continued growth and commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). This strategic development demonstrates our commitment to operational excellence and transparency. We have integrated the principles of sustainability, ethics and environmental responsibility at the heart of our governance, putting CSR at the forefront of our actions."

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first industrial plant, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is due to be commissioned in 2025. CARBIOS has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products’ recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium.

