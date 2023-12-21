DEADLINE ALERT for EXFY, EH, MVST, GM: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY)

Class Period: November 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2024

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Expensify’s revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (2) as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents; (3) accordingly, the Company’s post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)

Class Period: January 20, 2022 – November 6, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) EHang has continued to state that it was partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang; (2) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST )

Class Period: October 19, 2022 – November 20, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 5, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that there was a reasonable likelihood that Microvast would not be awarded the Grant after due diligence was performed; (2) that negotiations had ceased and the Grant rescinded; (3) that the Company misrepresented the nature and profitability of its businesses and partnerships; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

Class Period: February 2, 2022 – October 26, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GM downplayed concerns with its vehicles’ airbags and the need to record additional warranty accruals for related product recalls; (2) GM overstated the extent and efficacy of its efforts to analyze defects in its vehicles’ airbag inflators; (3) Cruise’s AVs and/or AV technology were less safe and well-developed than Defendants had led investors, regulators, and the general public to believe; (4) accordingly, regulatory approval of Cruise’s AV products was unsustainable and the prospects for widespread regulatory approval and adoption of Cruise’s AV products were overstated; (5) all the foregoing subjected GM to an increased risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, significant legal liabilities, product recalls, and reputational harm; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

