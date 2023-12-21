Global Radiotherapy Market Review and Forecast 2023-2033: Trends, Lucrative Opportunities, Leading Segments, Major Players

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiotherapy Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market's expansion is driven by factors such as increasing incidence of cancer, continuous technological advancements such as the development of MRI linear accelerators, proton therapy, and the introduction of treatment planning software that integrates with imaging data. These innovations collectively contribute to improved cancer treatment outcomes.



Further, the global expansion of radiotherapy services is bolstered by growing collaborations and partnerships among industry players, cancer treatment centers, and oncology research institutes, further contributing to market growth. Despite these positive trends, challenges such as the high costs associated with obtaining and implementing radiotherapy devices, particularly in emerging countries with insufficient funds and healthcare infrastructure, may limit the adoption of new radiotherapy technologies.

Key Questions Answered

What growth opportunities exist for newcomers in the global radiotherapy market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the global radiotherapy market?

What strategies are participants likely to employ to enhance their market share in the global radiotherapy market?

What emerging trends could impact the growth of the global radiotherapy market?

Which product type segment is expected to demonstrate a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the future?

Which application segment is poised to secure a substantial share in the global radiotherapy industry?

Which region offers lucrative prospects for manufacturers in the radiotherapy market?

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Procedure

External Beam Radiotherapy

Internal Beam Radiotherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy

Segmentation 2: by End-User

Hospitals

Independent Radiotherapy Centres

Segmentation 3: by Type

Product

Software and Services

Segmentation 4: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Companies Mentioned

Siemens Healthineers AG

Elekta

Accuray Incorporated

BrainLab

Becton & Dickinson

Hitachi Ltd.

Perspective Therapeutics

Sensus Healthcare

MagnetTx Oncology Solutions Ltd.

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems

ProTom International

Philips

P-Cure

iCAD

