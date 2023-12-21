Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 2, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (“Brainstorm Cell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCLI) securities between August 15, 2022 and September 27, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On November 10, 2022, Brainstorm Cell disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had rejected its New Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for its ALS treatment, NurOwn. On this news, Brainstorm Cell’s stock price fell $1.22, or 42.2%, to close at $1.67 per share on November 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 27, 2023, Brainstorm Cell announced the results of the FDA’s review of its resubmitted BLA in which it was determined that there was not substantial evidence to show NurOwn’s effectiveness. Further, the FDA stated that Brainstorm Cell had downplayed the risks associated with NurOwn, and that “the manufacturing information was grossly deficient to ensure adequate product quality.” On this news, Brainstorm Cell’s stock price fell $0.19, or 48.7%, to close at $0.20 per share on September 28, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Brainstorm Cell downplayed the severity of the FDA’s refusal to file letter; (2) Brainstorm Cell continued to conceal the risks associated with the submission of the BLA; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Brainstorm Cell securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 2, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

