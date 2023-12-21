Global Concrete Saw Market to Total US$ 695.4 Million by 2034; Hydraulic Chain Saw to account for over 3/5th of all Usage | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global concrete saw market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 527.6 million in 2024, driven by e-commerce and online sales channels. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 2.4% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 695.4 million by 2034.



A key factor contributing to the growth of the market is robotics and automation. The adoption of robotics and automation in concrete cutting processes may increase, especially in large scale construction projects. The trend is anticipated to lead to higher precision and efficiency in cutting operations.

The market for electric powered concrete saws is expected to see growth, with a focus on sustainability. Advancements in battery technology and the shift toward cleaner energy sources are anticipated to drive the adoption of electric models.

Collaborations between concrete saw manufacturers and other industries, such as technology or materials, can lead to innovative solutions and the development of cutting edge concrete cutting equipment. Integration of remote monitoring and telematics systems in concrete saws can enable real time tracking of equipment performance, preventive maintenance, and improved operational efficiency.

The emergence of 3D concrete printing in construction projects is anticipated to positively impact the concrete saw market as specialized cutting solutions might be required for modifying or refining printed structures. An increase in residential construction projects, particularly in urban areas, can also accelerate the demand for smaller and more versatile concrete saws suitable for home improvement and renovation tasks.

The adoption of alternative fuels, such as propane or compressed natural gas, in concrete saws may gain traction as companies seek more environmentally friendly options. Utilizing blockchain technology in the supply chain can enhance transparency, traceability, and authentication of components and materials used in the manufacturing of concrete saws.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global concrete saw market was valued at US$ 514.4 million by 2023 end.

was valued at by 2023 end. From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.8%.

The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% through 2034.

through 2034. By product type, the hydraulic chain saw segment to account for a share of 65.0% in 2024.

in 2024. From 2024 to 2034, concrete saw market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 2.4%.

By 2034, the market value of concrete saw is expected to reach US$ 695.4 million.

“The incorporation of augmented reality in training programs for concrete saw operators can provide immersive and effective learning experiences, improving safety and operational skills, -Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Scope of Report:



Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 527.6 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 695.4 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 2.4 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

End Use

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Husqvarna Group

Makita Corporation

Hilti Corporation

Andreas Stihl AG

Saint-Gobain

Stanley Black & Decker

Evolution Power Tools Ltd

Koki Holdings Co., Ltd

Ryobi Ltd

MK Diamond Products Inc

Company Portfolio

Makita is a prominent player offering a diverse range of power tools, including concrete saws. The emphasis of the company on research and development contributes to the continuous improvement of its product line.

Known for its innovative solutions in the construction industry, Hilti provides advanced concrete saws designed for professional use. The company places a strong emphasis on user safety and efficiency.

Segmentation Analysis of the Concrete Saw Market

Product Type:

Gas Chain Saw

Hydraulic Chain Saw

Pneumatic Chain Saw



End Use:

Road Construction

Debris Removal

Other End Use



Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

