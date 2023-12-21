Encore Data Products Highlights Launch of the Cyber Acoustics CA Essential Webcam Flex

Lafayette, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Following a successful Kickstarter, this innovative new webcam is now widely available

Encore Data Products, a Colorado-based supplier of audio-video equipment and technology accessories, is highlighting the successful launch of the Cyber Acoustics CA Essential Webcam Flex.

Launched with a Kickstarter that smashed its goal more than four times over, Cyber Acoustics’ Essential Webcam Flex solves one of the most important challenges that educators, professionals, and students currently face - conducting interactive, live lessons.

The CA Essential Webcam Flex Table View feature is billed as a game-changer for educators. With a simple adjustment, it instantly transforms the desktop into an overhead projector, allowing teachers and professionals to demonstrate and explain content seamlessly. The camera also offers Center View, which enables easy eye contact for a more connected experience. Traditional View rounds out its flexible and thoughtful feature set, making it a perfect tool for educators, streamers, business owners, financial services providers, telehealth providers, and more.

“The surge in the sale of audio-video equipment following the pandemic also exposed a lot of the category’s shortcomings,” says the spokesperson for Encore Data Products. “Teachers trying to replicate the functionality of the blackboard or employees working from home who wanted to share their documents with others on the call, found the static-mounted webcams to be quite limited in their functionality. Thankfully, Cyber Acoustics identified this gap in the market and has delivered the CA Essential Webcam Flex to solve modern meeting and teaching challenges.”

Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics, shared the idea that inspired the creation of the Essential Webcam Flex by saying, “The initial idea for the CA Essential Webcam Flex was to develop a center webcam that could also function in a traditional way, but very quickly into the design process, it was apparent a Table View function would be a valuable feature, as so many industries now rely on video as a primary source of communication.”

Some of the product's other notable specifications and features include HD autofocus and low-light correction, dual omnidirectional microphones, an adjustable arm with a reach of up to 19 cm, plug-and-play USB-A connection with no software to install or update, high-quality 5MP Super HD camera, a wide 74.57° diagonal field of view with five levels of zoom, and compatibility with Macs, PCs, and Chromebooks.

The CA Essential Webcam Flex launched on Kickstarter in April 2023, and is now broadly available.

The spokesperson for Encore Data Products congratulated Cyber Acoustics on the successful crowdfunding campaign by saying, “Cyber Acoustics has been at the forefront of innovations in the audio-video technology industry for over 25 years. The launch of the CA Essential Webcam Flex is undoubtedly another feather in its cap. We can’t wait for the product to make its way into the hands of consumers and to see them make the most of it.”

Based in Lafayette, Colorado, Encore Data Products supplies the education, health and fitness, hospitality, business, and government industries with high-quality audio-visual equipment and technology accessories. The company attributes its success to its simple business philosophy: “Provide quality products at great prices that are delivered in a timely manner.”

Today, Encore Data Products offers an ever-expanding selection of products from top brands in categories such as school classroom headphones, AV technology, cleaning and health supplies, and AV accessories. Customers get to enjoy free shipping options on most orders, competitive pricing, bulk purchases, and a seamless ordering experience using its web portal. The company also currently makes available the Cyber Acoustics Essential Webcam 1080p HD-AF on its storefront for just $32.99.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TuPeblU-fg

