New York, USA, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Global Market to Surpass 6 Billion Mark by 2028 | DelveInsight

The increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, including conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Type I Diabetes, and Addison's Disease, is a key driver for the growing demand for autoimmune disease diagnostics. Furthermore, heightened public awareness of the importance of early disease detection and continuous technological advancements in the healthcare sector are significant factors fueling the expansion of the autoimmune diseases diagnostics market throughout the forecast period from 2023–2028.

DelveInsight’s Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading autoimmune diseases diagnostics companies’ market shares, challenges, autoimmune diseases diagnostics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market autoimmune diseases diagnostics companies in the market.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global autoimmune diseases diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Notable autoimmune diseases diagnostics companies such as Beckman Coulter, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Thermofisher Scientific, Werfen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Exagen Inc., Grifols, S.A, Medical & Biological Laboratories Co. Ltd, RSR Limited, DiaSorin S.p.A, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Abcam plc, EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, Quest Diagnostics, Hemagen Diagnostics, Inc., AESKU Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG, Trinity Biotech and Biomerieux SA., and several others, are currently operating in the autoimmune diseases diagnostics market.

a global specialty diagnostic company engaged in providing innovative solutions for screening and diagnosis of oncological, metabolic, genetic, and autoimmune disorders, acquired ZEUS Scientific. In May 2022, Thermofisher Scientific launched The new Phadia 2500+ series in the US, for the diagnosis of autoimmune disorders.

Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Overview

Autoimmune disease diagnostics play a crucial role in identifying and managing conditions where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own cells. Advanced diagnostic technologies have revolutionized the detection of autoimmune diseases, enabling early and accurate identification of these complex disorders. Laboratory tests such as autoantibody assays, cytokine profiling, and genetic testing contribute to the comprehensive evaluation of autoimmune conditions. Cutting-edge techniques, including next-generation sequencing and multiplex assays, enhance the precision and efficiency of autoimmune disease diagnostics. These methods enable healthcare professionals to differentiate between various autoimmune disorders, facilitating targeted treatment plans. Rapid advancements in the field continue to improve diagnostic accuracy, ultimately leading to better outcomes for individuals affected by autoimmune diseases. Early detection through sophisticated diagnostic tools empowers healthcare providers to initiate timely interventions, thereby improving the quality of life for patients with autoimmune conditions.





Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market Insights

North America is anticipated to hold the predominant share in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market in the coming years among all global regions. This leadership position is attributed to the substantial presence of patients grappling with autoimmune disorders in the region. Moreover, heightened public awareness regarding disease diagnosis, governmental backing, and a robust market environment for product innovation and introductions collectively contribute to propelling the growth trajectory of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market in North America.

Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market Dynamics

The escalating incidence of autoimmune disorders is anticipated to drive the demand for autoimmune disease diagnostics, fostering positive growth in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. Additionally, the heightened awareness among individuals regarding the importance of early disease detection and continuous technological advancements in healthcare further contribute to the upward trajectory of the autoimmune disease diagnostics Market during the forecast period from 2023–2028.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders necessitates timely diagnosis, propelling the autoimmune disease diagnostic Market forward. An additional catalyst for autoimmune disease diagnostic market growth is the expanding public awareness campaigns, such as Autoimmune Disease Awareness Month in March, organized by the Autoimmune Association. These initiatives aim to enhance public understanding of autoimmune diseases, thereby stimulating the demand for early disease detection and positively impacting the autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

Nevertheless, challenges such as the high cost associated with autoimmune disease diagnosis, prolonged turnaround times, and the necessity for multiple tests remain noteworthy constraints that could impede the overall growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostic market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market CAGR ~6% Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market Size by 2028 USD 6.41 Billion Key Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Companies Beckman Coulter, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Thermofisher Scientific, Werfen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Exagen Inc., Grifols, S.A, Medical & Biological Laboratories Co. Ltd, RSR Limited, DiaSorin S.p.A, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Abcam plc, EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, Quest Diagnostics, Hemagen Diagnostics, Inc., AESKU Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG, Trinity Biotech and Biomerieux SA., among others

Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market Assessment

Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market Segmentation Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Product: Reagents & Kits and Instruments Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Disease Type: Localized Autoimmune Disease, and Systemic Autoimmune Disease Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Test: Antinuclear Antibody Test, Autoantibody Test, Complete Blood Count, Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, C-Reaction Protein, Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate, and Urinalysis Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostics Centers, and Others Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

