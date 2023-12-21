Oberit Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Wire Health

Wilmington, DE, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oberit is excited to announce their new groundbreaking partnership with Wire Health. They believe this collaboration is set to revolutionize behavioral health, wellness, and recovery. Wire Health is a leading end-to-end premium behavioral outpatient healthcare service for members and employers. This marks a significant step towards expanding Oberit's platform reach.



Oberit and Wire Health are united under a common mission. The partnership will amplify their impact on the behavioral healthcare system. This strategic partnership with Wire Health unlocks incredible possibilities. Leveraging technology, data, and innovation... They aim to make behavioral healthcare more accessible for individuals on their journey to recovery.

Born from a profound purpose, Oberit's data-driven AI can detect and help to proactively break addictive behavior patterns. The company's mobile app sheds light as a beacon of hope, a lifeline to those seeking solace and strength. Their user retention is 5X higher than the competition benchmark, with a massive 2,500% year-over-year growth in 2023.

Soon, our AI will detect when individuals are off-course, offering relapse intervention methods. For each positive step taken towards wellness and recovery, subscribers can earn "Oberit Coins." These coins can be exchanged for free products and exclusive discounts from top-rated brands in their in-app wellness marketplace.