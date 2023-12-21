World Mobile Leads the Telecommunications Revolution With a Decentralized Approach; Accelerates Rural Connectivity With Its African Expansion

London, UK, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Mobile Group , the first global mobile network powered by blockchain technology and the sharing economy, is expanding its presence across the African continent through its proprietary aerostat network infrastructure.

The latest move sees World Mobile collaborate ( https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/markets/world-mobile-the-first-global-mobile-network-built-on-blockchain-has-announced-a/7k5nmym ) with Vodacom Mozambique , a telecoms company and subsidiary of the Vodacom Group with over 100 million users across Africa, to launch the world's first commercial aerostat.

World Mobile utilizes blockchain to create a sharing economy within the trillion-dollar global telecom market to reach its goal of connecting the unconnected. Through its innovative approach, individuals and businesses worldwide can operate network nodes, bringing communities online and earning revenue.

Beginning its journey in Africa, World Mobile has rapidly expanded, surpassing established crypto projects like Helium in scope and impact, boasting more than 60,000 paying users. Its growth spans from Africa to Asia, with an eagerly anticipated launch in the U.S., showcasing the company's dedication to providing decentralized connectivity on a global scale.

A distinctive feature of World Mobile's strategy is the utilization of aerostats in its network infrastructure, which are positioned 300 meters in the air and use custom radio payloads for last-mile connectivity. Each aerostat can connect up to 100,000 users, offering a novel solution to connectivity issues, particularly in underserved areas.

Innovating with AirNodes and a Unique Compensation Model

World Mobile is also recognized for its AirNodes , radios strategically deployed in a sharing economy model, providing connectivity. Unlike competitors in the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) and DeWi sectors, AirNode operators receive fiat compensation, with token rewards reserved for Blockchain node operators, stakers, and users staking for discounted services. This approach ensures network stability, reliability, and global regulatory compliance.

Led by CEO Micky Watkins, World Mobile is actively combating the digital divide, particularly in emerging markets and the United States. Focused on addressing the widespread issue of insufficient internet connectivity affecting millions in the U.S., the company's sharing economy model aligns with initiatives such as the U.S. government's $42 billion BEAD investment for comprehensive internet expansion.





A New Paradigm in Telecom and Crypto

World Mobile's approach, combining cutting-edge technology with a robust economic model and regulatory compliance, establishes it as a frontrunner in the decentralized mobile network industry. The World Mobile Token (WMT) is integral to its Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), handling transactions, network fees, and decentralized service access, emphasizing the company's commitment to global digital inclusivity and continuous innovation. This underscores World Mobile's commitment to digital inclusivity and continuous innovation globally.

About World Mobile

World Mobile is democratizing global connectivity through its blockchain-based network. Unlike traditional telecom providers, World Mobile operates on a sharing economy model, allowing individuals and businesses to run nodes, connect their communities, and generate revenue.

Vodacom Mozambique, a subsidiary of the Vodacom Group with over 100 million users across Africa, is predominantly owned by Vodafone, a global revenue leader.