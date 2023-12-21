Bow Valley College celebrates 2023’s most memorable moments

Calgary, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was a year of fast and furious activity for Bow Valley College. Did you blink? Then, you may have missed some of the excitement. Join us for a trip back in time as we look at the greatest Bow Valley College moments and stories of 2023.

The college is well on its way to opening more doors and minds

Bow Valley College surpassed its target of raising $25 million in the quiet phase of its Open Doors – Open Minds campaign, with generous donors contributing $26.5 million.

The college aims to raise an additional $8.5 million over the next three years in the public phase of its campaign.

Through the Open Doors – Open Minds campaign, the college will build an endowment fund over time to disburse a minimum of $2 million in annual scholarships and bursaries. More than 2,000 Bow Valley College students will receive yearly awards, double the number currently available.

Bow Valley College invites the community to become champions and continue to inspire brighter futures for students.

The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) invests $5.5 million in Bow Valley College’s Calgary Entertainment Arts Production Hub (CEAPH)

The Hub will be a world-class facility with entertainment arts training, digital media and creative production, intellectual property creation, and an esports arena.

The Hub is expected to create more than 300 jobs, train 675 people, and support more than 125 companies between 2024 and 2028.

“Thanks to this OCIF grant, our Calgary Entertainment Arts Production Hub will position Calgary as a primary destination for the creative industries. A catalyst for downtown economic growth, the Hub will help to address talent gaps in the entertainment arts sector, support research and innovation, and attract new investment and new businesses to Calgary,” says Michael Crowe, Vice President, Academic of Bow Valley College.

Watch for the 2024 opening of a cutting-edge esports venue, capable of hosting licensed live events for up to 300 spectators.



Bow Valley College collaboration with Microsoft Canada

Bow Valley College was proud to announce a collaboration with Microsoft Canada to advance the college’s digital transformation journey and help offer its students and employees an innovative, future-ready digital experience.

An event in June 2023 celebrated the collaboration, which will focus on a broad range of activities to drive a more accessible and inclusive learning experience and support student success.

“Collaborating with technology powerhouse Microsoft Canada will guide us in our pursuit to provide an exceptional experience for our students and employees, drive innovation, and attain operational excellence,” says Dr. Misheck Mwaba, President and CEO of Bow Valley College.

Next stop: City Hall/Bow Valley College Station

In September 2023, the City of Calgary and Bow Valley College announced the renaming of City Hall Station to City Hall/Bow Valley College Station.

The new station name makes navigation easier for students, employees, and community members, especially those who are newcomers to Calgary or are visiting the city.

We “Wonder” what?

DC super-heroine goddess Wonder Woman came to Bow Valley College and is here to stay.

A larger-than-life statue of the beloved superhero is now on display on the third floor of the college’s downtown South Campus, watching over the Centre for Entertainment Arts (CEA) studio.



Bow Valley College’s first cohort of students in CEA’s new Advanced Film Production Diploma program were on hand for the September 2023 unveiling.

Other memorable moments

Bow Valley College earned its spot as one of Canada’s top 50 research colleges in the annual Research Infosource rankings. The college comes in at an impressive 5th place in the country for growth over the previous year, with research income increasing by an incredible 119.8 per cent.

The college received a $1 million Mobilize grant to continue advancing applied research in health and health technology. Supported by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), this investment will be used for simulation research, including virtual and extended reality and artificial intelligence-enhanced manikins in health training. It will also explore the enhancement of continuing care through technological solutions such as socially assistive robots.

Looking ahead

Bow Valley College looks forward to sharing more exciting projects, announcements, and programs for students in 2024. You can find all our developments at bowvalleycollege.ca.

