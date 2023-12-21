Global Baby Food Market Size Is Surpassing USD 156.80 Billion by 2032, Growing at Projected 6.42% CAGR

Newark, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 84.16 billion in 2022 global Baby Food market will reach USD 156.80 billion by 2032. The rising popularity of plant-based diets has extended to baby food. Opportunities exist for developing plant-based baby food options, including plant-based protein sources such as lentils, peas, and quinoa. Furthermore, incorporating functional ingredients with specific health benefits into baby food formulations presents significant opportunities. These functional ingredients include probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins supporting infant development. Additionally, with the rising awareness of food allergies, there is an opportunity to develop and market allergen-free baby food options, catering to parents seeking safe alternatives for their infants. Moreover, growing environmental concerns open opportunities for developing sustainable and eco-friendly packaging for baby food products. Companies can explore innovative packaging solutions to reduce environmental impact. Besides, parents with higher disposable incomes are willing to invest in premium and specialty baby food products. Companies can explore opportunities to introduce high-quality, premium options with unique formulations and ingredients.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 84.16 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 156.80 Billion CAGR 6.42% No. of Pages in Report 238 Segments Covered Product Type, Category, Demography, and Distribution Channel Drivers Rising Global Population

Urbanization and Busy Lifestyles

Health and Nutrition Awareness Opportunities Rising Requirement for Organic and Natural Products

Innovations in Product Development

E-Commerce and Online Retailing Restraints Breastfeeding Advocacy

Health Concerns and Product Recalls

Key Insight of the global Baby Food market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



With globalization and increased exposure to Western lifestyles, there is a growing preference for packaged and processed baby food products in Asia. This shift in dietary preferences contributes to the growth of the market. Some nations in the Asia Pacific region also have implemented initiatives to promote child health and nutrition. Government regulations and guidelines endorsing specific nutritional standards for baby food can drive market growth by ensuring the quality and safety of products. In addition, the expansion of retail channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores, contributes to the accessibility of baby food products. Increased availability of these products in retail outlets enhances market growth. Besides, concerns about the safety and quality of food products, particularly for infants, drive parents in the Asia Pacific region to seek trustworthy and reputable baby food brands. Brands that can address these concerns effectively are likely to experience growth.



In 2022, the infant milk formula segment held the largest market share at 62.19% and a market revenue of 52.34 billion.



The product type segment is divided into dried baby food, infant cereals, infant milk formula, ready to feed baby food and others. In 2022, the infant milk formula segment held the largest market share at 62.19% and a market revenue of 52.34 billion.



In 2022, the conventional segment dominated the market with the largest share of 67.84% and revenue of 57.09 billion.



The category segment includes conventional and organic. In 2022, the conventional segment dominated the market with the largest share of 67.84% and revenue of 57.09 billion.



In 2022, the toddler segment dominated the market with the largest share of 52.38% and revenue of 44.08 billion.



The demography segment is classified into infant, toddler and pre schooler. In 2022, the toddler segment dominated the market with the largest share of 52.38% and revenue of 44.08 billion.



In 2022, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest share of 44.51% and revenue of 37.46 billion.



The distribution channel segment is split into convenience stores, online retailers, supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores and others. In 2022, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest share of 44.51% and revenue of 37.46 billion.



Advancement in market



In October 2023: FrieslandCampina's Aequival 2'-fucosyllactose (2'-FL) is a human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) ingredient that promotes the health of infants' microbiomes. China's MARA (Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs) has approved the use of the branded ingredient Aequival 2'-FL in the country's early-life nutrition market. China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs's permission for this production strain is the foremost step toward producing Aequival, an ingredient developed by FrieslandCampina Ingredients in Amersfoort, the Netherlands, to be utilized in infant formula as a health-promoting component. Aequival 2'-fucosyllactose is a prebiotic ingredient that maintains infants' microbiome health. Notably, FrieslandCampina's GOS (galacto-oligosaccharides) ingredient has also received approval in China.

In July 2022: Danone has introduced the Dairy & Plants Blend baby formula, addressing the demand from parents striving for feeding prospects appropriate for vegetarian, plant-based, and flexitarian diets while assuring their newborns' nutritional requirements are met. This innovative product is the industry's inaugural combined baby formula for healthy infants, with over half (60%) of its protein derived from plants.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Changing demographics.



An evident demographic shift is the increasing number of mothers joining the workforce. With more women pursuing careers, there is a higher demand for baby food products that align with working mothers' time constraints and hectic schedules. Furthermore, the prevalence of dual-income households, where both parents are engaged in professional work, has become a defining demographic trend. The need for convenient and quick infant meal options is heightened in such households. With both parents working, there is a common challenge of time constraints in daily routines. This factor directly impacts meal preparation, prompting parents to seek ready-to-eat baby food products requiring minimal time and effort. Due to busy lifestyles, there is a heightened reliance on convenient solutions. Parents, particularly working mothers, are inclined towards baby food options that offer simplicity and ease of use and do not compromise nutritional value.



Restraint: Negative perceptions of processed foods.



Today's Parents are increasingly concerned about providing their infants with nutrition that resembles natural and whole foods. This interest stems from a broader societal emphasis on health and wellness, extending to the earliest stages of a child's life. In addition, the preference for minimally processed foods aligns with the desire to offer infants foods with fewer alterations from their natural state. Parents will choose baby food products with minimal processing to retain essential nutrients and flavours. However, negative perceptions surrounding processed baby foods are often centred on concerns about additives and preservatives. Parents may worry about the potential health implications of these ingredients and, as a result, seek alternatives free from such additives. These negative perceptions can potentially restrain market growth in this segment.



Opportunity: Focus on nutritional value and health benefits.



Emphasizing the nutrient content of baby food products involves formulating products focusing on essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, and fats crucial for infant development. This approach appeals to health-conscious parents seeking comprehensive nutrition for their infants. Specialized baby food formulations can be fortified with nutrients known to support brain development, such as omega-3 fatty acids and choline. Additionally, ingredients that boost the immune system, such as vitamins A and C, can be highlighted to appeal to parents concerned about their infants' overall health. The emphasis on nutritional value can involve using natural and organic ingredients in baby food formulations. Parents seeking wholesome and minimally processed options will likely be attracted to products that prioritize using high-quality, organic ingredients. By aligning with the preferences of health-conscious parents, manufacturers can contribute to the overall well-being and development of infants while establishing a competitive edge in the market.



Challenge: Environmental sustainability concerns.



Customers are evolving to be more mindful of the environmental impact of packaging materials. Traditional baby food packaging, which often includes single-use plastics and non-recyclable materials, can be perceived as contributing to environmental issues such as pollution and landfill waste. Furthermore, environmentally conscious consumers are likely to prefer baby food products that come in eco-friendly packaging. This packaging includes recyclable, biodegradable, or sustainable materials, aligning with the broader movement toward reducing plastic use. Additionally, parents are increasingly considering the carbon footprint associated with producing and transporting baby food products. Manufacturers prioritizing sustainable sourcing practices and adopting energy-efficient production methods may appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. This growing awareness of environmental sustainability presents a significant challenge to the baby food market, as consumers increasingly prioritize considerations related to packaging waste and the ecological impact of the industry.



Some of the major players operating in the global Baby Food market are:



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Dried Baby Food

• Infant Cereals

• Infant Milk Formula

• Ready to Feed Baby Food

• Others



By Category



• Conventional

• Organic



By Demography



• Infant

• Toddler

• Pre Schooler



By Distribution Channel



• Convenience Stores

• Online Retailers

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion) and volume ( K Units). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



